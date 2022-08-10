LOGAN — It appears as if the stars could be aligning for the Logan High School football team.
With the right mixture of battle-tested senior leadership, a strong line and a few key pieces, Logan is on a mission to break an eight-year playoff drought.
Excitement was in the air as Logan head coach Gary Mullins declared his goals for fall 2022 during the first week of preseason camp.
“We want to have a winning season and get to the playoffs, win the first game and keep it rolling,” Mullins said. “We have very high expectations, but we all know that it starts Aug. 25 (against Man).”
For Logan, it’s been a long time coming.
The 2019 season was a rebuilding year for Logan football as the team was heavy with underclassmen and light on success, ending the season.
The 2020 season proved to be another year of struggle in a season unlike anything players, coaches or fans had ever experienced. In the year shortened by COVID-19, the Cats finished with a 2-4 record.
As 2021 rolled around, the wheels started to turn as the underclassmen began developing into dependable weapons, and Mullins returned to the Wildcats after a two-year hiatus.
These key pieces created a shift, and the Wildcats made progress, ending the season at 6-4 and knocking on the door of the state playoffs.
Building on the foundation from 2021 and a big pre-season this summer, the Wildcats arelooking forward to the start of the 2022 season.
”This is definitely our best summer since I’ve been here,” Mullins said. “We still have to translate that over to real football, but we’ve had the best turnout, we’ve had the best competition level, and we’ve also had a lot of guys come out that we didn’t expect that we think will help us.”
Mullins, who returns a majority of his playmakers from last year alongside a few new additions, says he’s also excited about how hard his line has worked this offseason.
“We don’t normally win lineman challenges, and we have won all of them that we have been at,” Mullins said. “We’re very strong. When you have seniors that have lifted weights for four years, they are gonna put up some impressive numbers. It’s very exciting, and we hope that we can get it out to where it matters on Friday nights.”
Mullins said he hopes the excitement bleeds into the community, too.
“We’re very excited, and we hope everyone comes out and watches this great group of kids, Mullins said. “They come to practice every day and work hard with a great work ethic.
“We’ve got guys from all different sports. Some basketball players came out, baseball players came out, and that’s what we’ve got to do to win here. It will be fun to watch, and we are excited to see what happens.”
Logan kicks off their season Aug. 25 against county rival Man. Though Man is the smallest of the three county schools, Mullins knows it won’t be a walk in the park.
“Man has a lot of good players and plays with a lot of grit. We’ll have our hands full on the 25th and will learn a lot about our team that night,” Mullins said.