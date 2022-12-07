Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central Lady Miners return every player from a 16-win team a season ago and they have their sights set on their second trip to the state tournament in the past three seasons.

The Lady Miners fell one game short returning to Charleston last season but lost to Summers County at home in the Regional Final to end the season.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you