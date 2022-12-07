NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central Lady Miners return every player from a 16-win team a season ago and they have their sights set on their second trip to the state tournament in the past three seasons.
The Lady Miners fell one game short returning to Charleston last season but lost to Summers County at home in the Regional Final to end the season.
“We talk about that, watching them (Summers County) cut the nets on our floor here last year,” Davis Smith said. “In practice if we’re not doing what we need to be doing or maybe not as focused as we need to be, I remind them of that feeling last year. And it was tough. We were seven stops defensively away from winning the game. Our defense has to be better. We are focusing really on the details this year....the little things make the big things happen.”
Last season the Lady Miners went six-deep with their rotation as they played three juniors and three freshman guards. With the freshman now being sophomores and the juniors now being seniors, the fourth-year head coach hopes all returning players can step up their games this season to help fuel to push to state.
“We have three sophomores now with a year of high school experience under their belt so hopefully we can have a couple of them contribute a little bit more for us,” Davis Smith said. “Then we have the three seniors that are back and they played on the first team from here to ever go to the state tournament as sophomores. We hope that they can really step up their game this year, this is the last go round for them. This is their last chance to get back to Charleston and take it one step further.”
Back at point-guard this season for the Lady Miners is point guard Addie Smith who took Class AA by storm last season as a freshman averaging 20 points, 5 assists, and 2.5 steals per game.
“Addie had a great season last year and she’s ready to have another one this year,” Davis Smith said. “She worked really hard in the offseason to get stronger and be able to handle some of that constant pressure she saw from teams last year.”
Last season Smith, who is the daughter of the head coach, became the first player in school history for boys and girls to be named First Team All-State by the WV Sportswriters Association as a freshman.
“She is just a super-smart player,” Davis Smith said of her PG. “Several times last year she came over to me and said ‘hey coach let’s try this’, just based off of what she’s seeing on the floor. As a coach it’s great to have a player like that on the floor.”
Back to lead the Lady Miners in the post is senior Madisyn Curry who has averaged double-doubles the past two seasons. Last season she averaged 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 steals a night.
“Madisyn is very unique player,” Davis Smith said. “She’s an excellent rebounder and is so good on the screen-and-roll. She’s a smart player, she’s the second-best decision maker on the team and she has a great outside shot. Her and Addie have been running that screen-and-roll for a long time, and I haven’t seen many in this area do it as good as them.”
Also back inside is senior defensive specialist Alyssa Davis (5ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.5 spg) and fellow senior Megan Adkins (4 ppg).
“Alyssa is a lock down defender. She’s going to guard the other teams best player, she gets deflections and is just a nuisance on defense,” Davis Smith said. “She just does everything we need her to do and always gives her full effort in practice and games.
“And then Megan’s physicality is just tremendous for us. We would like to get her a little more involved on the offensive side as well. But sometimes her contributions to our team doesn’t show up in the stat sheet. She’s always inside battling and her physical presence kind of sets the tone.”
Back as sophomores with plenty of playing time under their belts are guards Dalaney Grimmett (4.5 ppg) and Bella Hall (5.5 ppg, 2 spg). Davis Smith expects them to take another step forward this season.
“Dalaney has worked hard all summer on her game, just all the way around,” Davis Smith said. “I really think she is going to contribute a lot for us this year. She did last year, but I think she will be key for us going forward and having success.
“And Bella is a difference maker, we hope that she can continue to practice really well so that she can translate those skills to game time. Her strong suit is that defensive spark. She is just so fast on that side of the ball and it really gets her involved in the game.”
Also fighting to earn some minutes off of the bench this season are sophomore post players Gianna Akers and Jeanna Bradford and freshman Madison Estep.
The Lady Miners once again plays a tough schedule which features home-and homes with Wyoming East, Charleston Catholic, Chapmanville, and Summers County among others while they are also set to play Parkersburg Catholic in Logan, Gilmer County at WV State, and two games in the Battle of the Springhouse at the Greenbrier which has a loaded field.
“We don’t really have any easy games this year, and I think that’s important,” Davis Smith said. “We do have an experienced team, and if we really want to finish well and finish in Charleston then we are going to have to be prepared for all of the things we may see. Our schedule is going to hopefully prepare us for that.”
2022-23 Mingo Central Girls Basketball Schedule
Nov. 30 CHARLESTON CATHOLIC 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 5 at Liberty Raleigh 7 p.m.
Dec. 8 SCOTT 7 p.m.
Dec. 10 at Tolsia 6 p.m.
Dec. 13 at Chapmanville 7 p.m.
Dec. 16 WESTSIDE 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 20 EAST RIDGE 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 22 at Wyoming East 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 2 at Westside 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 7 vs Parkersburg Catholic at Logan 8 p.m.
Jan. 11 WYOMING EAST 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 13 LIBERTY RALEIGH 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 17 CHAPMANVILLE 6 p.m.
Jan. 21 SUMMERS COUNTY 5 p.m.
Jan. 24 LINCOLN COUNTY 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 26 at Charleston Catholic 3 p.m.
Jan. 28 TOLSIA 6 p.m.
Jan. 31 at Lincoln County 7 p.m.
Feb. 3 Battle of the Springhouse at Greenbrier
Feb. 4 Battle of the Springhouse at Greenbrier
Feb. 8 vs Gilmer County in PARMAR Shootout at WV State 2:30 p.m.
Feb. 11 at Summers County 5 p.m.
2022-23 Mingo Central Girls Basketball Roster
Number Name Grade Ht.
1 Zeriya Mahon 10 5’5
2 Alyssa Davis 12 5’9
3 Keyanna Smith 12 5’3
10 Megan Adkins 12 5’8
11 Dalaney Grimmett 10 5’6
12 Holly Runyon 10 5’6
13 Isabella Hall 10 5’4
14 Katelyn Blankenship 10 5’9
15 Alissa Munroe 12 5’4
23 Gianna Akers 10 5’10
24 Cara Madisyn Curry 12 5’10
32 Addisyn Smith 10 5’5
34 Jeanna Bradford 10 5’8