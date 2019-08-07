Having an experienced quarterback to lead your team is something some teams just don't have.
It's a great start to the football grid campaign when you have a veteran signal caller to guide the team heading into preseason drills and the start of the season.
Chapmanville and Man are blessed to have just that.
Chase Berry, a senior, is back for his third season as the Tigers' starter, while Man also has a senior veteran QB in Caleb Milton.
Last season, Berry (6-2, 190) completed 92 of 157 passes for 1,113 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions en route to a First-Team All-Cardinal Conference selection. He also ran for 114 net yards on 48 carries for the 5-5 Tigers.
It was his first full season as the Chapmanville starter.
Berry was thrust into the starting role his sophomore season in 2017 as starter Adam Vance went down with a knee injury sustained in a preseason Cardinal Conference Grid-O-Rama scrimmage against Mingo Central.
Berry started the first three games in 2017, gaining valuable experience and completing 25 of 50 passes for 290 yards with two TDs and two picks. He is the younger brother of former Chapmanville starting quarterback Alex Berry.
"Our quarterback position is very solid with Chase Berry, a returning senior and starter," Dial said in Monday's interview with The Logan Banner. "He's started in some way shape or form all four years of his high school career going all the way back as a freshman on defense. He's a coach's son and he lives football. His arm strength has improved tremendously. We've seen that in practice already. He's also improved his footwork as far as mechanics. His knowledge of our offense is just about as good as a coach would be."
Chapmanville has plenty of size and starters coming back on the offensive line, so that should offer Berry plenty of protection.
"I like our offensive line," Dial said. "We have some size up front and we think that that will pay off."
Berry will also have his dad, Bo Berry, calling the plays.
During the offseason Chapmanville assistants Bo Berry and James Barker switched roles as Berry went from defensive coordinator to offensive coordinator. Barker, who had been the OC, is now leading the Tigers' defense.
Down at Man, several veteran players are back this season and the Hillbillies are hoping to improve on last year's 6-4 showing.
One of those returnees is starting QB Milton. His favorite targets are also returning, including his brother Sam Milton and Quentin Moody.
"We've got our starter, Milton, and our backup quarterback coming back," Arms said. "We've got a lot of other players coming back, some of them with two or three seasons under their belts. There's a lot coming back but we really need to add some more numbers to our lines. A lot of of skilled position players are returning."
Logan does not have the experienced quarterback that Man and Chapmanville do.
Last year's starter Chucky Felder, a duel threat quarterback, has graduated.
Felder had a big year for the 4-6 Cats last season with 1,448 yards rushing on 164 carries and 12 touchdowns and another 804 yards passing and nine TDs. He ended up being the Cardinal Conference's rushing champion.
Logan will likely turn to sophomore Jordan Hayes, who saw some time under center last season as a freshman, completing 6 of 14 passes for 148 yards.
"We have Jordan Hayes back," Logan second-year coach Jimmy Sheppard said. "He's throwing the ball very good. He played some last year but he was just really young. He's got a pretty bad birthday because it fell during a bad time. He still should be a freshman. He's still only 15 years old but he's a sophomore. He's grown a lot this year and he's gotten a lot stronger."
Freshman Aiden Slack, who quarterbacked the undefeated Logan Middle School team to a 9-0 season and Mid-Valley Athletic Conference championship a year ago, could also see time under center. Slack led LMS to back-to-back league titles with last fall's 16-0 win over Winfield in the championship game at Logan Stadium.
Sheppard said the Wildcats will likely use both Hayes and Slack.
"We'll probably end up using both of them," he said. "Both of them throw the ball really well. We may pass the ball more this year than we did last year."
The Tigers, Billies and Cats began football practices on Monday.
The regular season begins on Thursday, Aug. 29, for the Tigers as CRHS takes on Sissonville at Charleston's Laidley Field. Logan plays at Man the following night on Aug. 30.
Both have 7:30 p.m. kickoff times.
