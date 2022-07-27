The 2022 Chapmanville High School football schedule is the final slate of games to be featured in our Logan County schedule preview series.
The Tigers’ 10-game schedule will see them once again play eight straight Cardinal Conference games to start the season and then close out the year with out-of-conference games against Mingo Central and county rival Man.
Coach James Barker’s club will open up the regular season with back-to-back home games at the friendly confines of Tiger Stadium, beginning with the opener on Friday, Aug. 26, against Sissonville.
Chapmanville is only 5-10 all-time against Sissonville, and the Indians have won the last four games, including a 24-20 win in 2021. Sissonville only won one more game last year to finish with a 2-8 mark.
Week two for the Tigers will see the Poca Dots make the trip to town. Poca is coming off of a 9-3 season a year ago that saw them make the Class AA semifinals, and they have won the last three over Chapmanville, including a 52-12 triumph a year ago.
The Tigers still hold the nod in the all-time series over the Dots, winning 10 games and losing seven.
Weeks three and four will see Chapmanville play two straight road games beginning with a Sept. 9 contest at Winfield. The Tigers are only 3-19 all-time against the Generals, and Winfield have won the last two games, taking last season’s.
Winfield missed the playoffs last season finishing with a 5-5 record. Chapmanville last beat the Generals in 2018, a 21-12 win in Winfield.
The following week, coach Barker’s team will keep the buses warm as they will make another trip up U.S. 119 to play Nitro. The Tigers have never lost to the Wildcats — winning all six meetings, including a 29-18 win a season ago as Nitro finished just 1-8.
Chapmanville will return to Tiger Stadium for each of the next two weeks as they will host Boone County rival Scott on Sept. 23. The Tigers have played the Skyhawks more than any other team over the years — facing off 68 times — and the series has been about as even as it can get, as Scott leads it 34-33-1.
Scott had their best team in several seasons a year ago as they finished 7-4 and made the Class AA playoffs. They defeated the Tigers in a close game 26-23, which snapped a five-game winning streak for Chapmanville.
Week six should be arguably the toughest game on the 2022 slate for the Tigers as they will welcome head coach Joey Fields and his Herbert Hoover squad to Chapmanville.
Hoover crushed Chapmanville a year ago by a score of 55-7 in route to an undefeated 10-0 finish in the regular season before being knocked out by No. 16 seed and eventual champion Fairmont Senior in the first round of the playoffs.
Prior to the loss a year ago, Chapmanville had beaten the Huskies three straight years, and they still lead the all-time series 9-5.
After the date with Hoover, the Tigers will then take their bye week and play no game on Friday, Oct. 7. They will take the field Oct. 14 with a road date at coach Tom Harmon’s Wayne club.
The Pioneers have had their way with Chapmanville over the years leading the series 22-4, but it was Chapmanville who won a season ago as they blew out Wayne 40-16. The Pioneers finished with just a 3-7 record.
Week eight will see Chapmanville return home to play their final home game of the regular season as they will host county rival Logan. The two rivals only started playing in 2001 but have played every year since, with the Tigers leading the series 12-9.
The Wildcats and coach Gary Mullins won the 2021 contest as they beat the Tigers 24-14 to snap a seven-game win streak in the series for Chapmanville. Logan narrowly missed the AA playoffs a year ago finishing 6-4.
Coach Barker’s club will play their final two games of the 2022 season away from home beginning with a Oct. 28 date at former conference foe Mingo Central.
The Miners had dominated the series winning all seven games going into last season, but the Tigers picked up their first win topping the Miners 35-20 at Tiger Stadium. Mingo Central had their worst season in program history a year ago finishing 3-7.
Chapmanville will close out the regular season in the final week of the year with their annual matchup with county foe Man. The Tigers and the Hillbillies have played 45 times dating back to 1956 with Man leading the all-time series 29-15-1.
Since 2006, however, the Tigers have had the upper hand going 12-3 against Man in that span, including a 40-28 win last season as the ‘Billies missed the Class A playoffs finishing with a 4-6 record.
Chapmanville will also be looking to bounce back from a 4-6 season a year ago as coach James Barker hopes to guide them to the postseason for the first time since 2015 when they went 7-4 in the final season with George Barker as head coach. James Barker is the son of George Barker and was an assistant coach on that staff.
CHAPMANVILLE TIGERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 26: 7 p.m. H, Sissonville
Sept. 2: 7 p.m. H, Poca
Sept. 9: 7 p.m. A, Winfield
Sept. 16: 7 p.m. H, Nitro
Sept. 23: 7 p.m. A, Scott
Sept. 30: 7 p.m. H, Herbert Hoover
Oct. 7: Open
Oct. 14: 7 p.m. A, Wayne
Oct. 21: 7 p.m. H, Logan
Oct.28: 7 p.m. A, Mingo Central
Nov. 4: 7:30 p.m. A, Man