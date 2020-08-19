Normally being in the red, or the red zone, is a good thing in football.
But not for Logan County’s three high schools.
The color-coding system rolled out Friday by Gov. Jim Justice dictates to counties whether they have handled COVID-19 spread effectively enough for their schools to stay open for in-person learning. It also dictates whether prep sports can keep playing.
The system consists of four colors: green, yellow, orange and red. It will be based on a county’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases identified per 100,000 residents.
For sports, the system resets each Saturday evening. The color a county is at that point will determine, for the most part, the level at which sports can function. Counties in the green and yellow categories can play sports with limited fans in the stands.
If a county is orange on Saturday evening, its prep sports teams can practice using the safety guidelines set in summer workouts, but cannot play against other teams until the county moves back to at least yellow. Those limitations will last at least until the next Saturday evening.
Overall, the coding system updates daily. Yet if a county moves into the orange category in the middle of the week, competitions will not immediately cease. If that county rebounds into yellow or green by that Saturday evening, it will still be able to hold competitions.
Since Logan County has been deemed red, and a “hot spot,” regular fall sports practices have been delayed until further notice.
Justice said that decision was made to avoid scheduling roadblocks for schools that would lose contests and be forced to reconfigure travel plans and athletic schedules at the last minute.
“We can’t put it together any other way,” Justice said. “The scheduling is too difficult. If on Thursday you drifted into orange and on Thursday night you were playing or on Friday you were playing, can you just imagine how that would just disrupt everything?”
There is no chance for reprieve if a county moves into the red category. At that point, no matter when it happens during a week, schools will go 100 percent online and all extracurricular activities will cease.
Justice said Friday that if the school year started that day, Logan County would be in the red category — no extracurricular activities, period — and Grant and Mingo counties would be in the orange category — no games, but teams could practice.
For the Logan, Man and Chapmanville football teams, the delay of practice could have a snowballing effect.
Since the minimum 14 practices are required to play games, that would endanger the season openers for all three schools, not unless the WVSSAC would waive that rule for the three county schools.
Logan is scheduled to open its season on September 4 at Sissonville. Man is slated to open at home against Mount View, while Chapmanville Regional is scheduled to open the same night at home against defending Cardinal Conference champion Poca.
The Tigers, Hillbillies and Wildcats all had preseason scrimmages slated for August 28. Man was scheduled to scrimmage at George Washington, while CRHS was slated to host Wyoming East and Logan was set to host River View.
Logan coach Jimmy Sheppard said his team has been conditioning since June, however, this week’s delay will certainly put a wrench in the gears.
“We’ve been doing conditioning since June,” Sheppard said. “We’ve been doing flex days too so they are in pretty good shape. We’ve had everything going for about 10 weeks either conditioning, the three-week period or our flex days. We have most of our scheme in. The biggest difference this year is that we were not able to use blocking shields because of the contact.”
Chapmanville Regional’s golf team is hoping to get the season started on August 26 with the Cardinal Conference championship meet at Big Bend.
The first five meets are likely wiped out due to the delay of practices getting under way.
“Everything is delayed as of right now,” Chapmanville coach Eric Burnette said. “We are waiting to here back from the Logan County Board of Education on when to start matches from the governor. All of practices and matches are delayed until Logan County can get back to the yellow/green on the new color coded map from the governor. We only got to practice once when it was delayed.”
Bernie Dolan, executive director of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission, endorsed the color code system. He thinks it will act as a carrot for counties to maintain positions in the green and yellow categories. Prep sports contests stop if they don’t.
“Extracurricular activities are just that — extra,” Dolan said. “So we think that this system will allow communities to get behind the initiative to move the color closer to green and to finally get to green. There will be incentives for communities to move, and we think that, with our coaches and administrators and players all leading the way, we think we’re going to head in the right direction.”
Concerns about the spread of the virus through close contact remained Friday. Officials at Friday’s news conference were asked how prep football can continue, especially when offensive and defensive lines will be inches away from each other and colliding on each play.
Dr. Clay Marsh — vice president and executive dean for Health Sciences at West Virginia University, as well as the state’s COVID-19 czar — said there is “nothing in this world today without some risk and benefit” and that there are definite benefits to extracurricular activities.
“I think that decision should really be left — as long as the community control is appropriate — to parents and students working with the coaches and the schools to decide what risks and benefits that they are willing to take in this year,” he said.
Man is coming off last year’s 8-3 Class AA playoff season. The Billies head down to the Class A level this fall.
Logan was 1-9 last year, while Chapmanville had a break even 5-5 grid campaign.
Practice is also delayed in Logan County for volleyball, soccer, cheerleading and all middle school sports as well.