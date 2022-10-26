HARRISONBURG, Va. — After playing in each of the first six games for the Marshall football team, redshirt freshman Cam Fancher got his first collegiate start against the James Madison Dukes on Saturday.
Henry Colombi, who transferred from Texas Tech in the offseason, went through warmups with the team but removed his pads and was in street clothes on the sideline. He left each of the Herd’s two previous games with injuries.
Marshall head coach Charles Huff downplayed Colombi’s exit in each of those scenarios and said earlier in the week that he expected both to play Saturday. The decision to sideline Colombi was made late.
“Henry was unavailable today,” Huff said, unwilling to expand on the status of the veteran quarterback. “Cam stepped up.”
Fancher completed 15 of his 31 passes for 159 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, while running nine times for 22 yards and showing the ability to extend plays and keep drives alive.
“I thought he did some really good things,” Huff said of Fancher’s performance. “Obviously you’d like to have a couple of those plays back, but I thought for a freshman, on the road, (in a) Top 25 environment, he did some good things. He presents a different challenge for the defense.”
While rocky at times, Fancher’s effort kept the Herd in the game, and when he needed to make plays, he did just that.
“He created a little bit of energy on a couple plays where we were able to get him running a little bit,” Huff said.
Just a couple of examples of that came when Fancher scrambled on a third-and-10, picking up just enough for a first down after the pocket collapsed. Once Marshall established the run, he was able to shake off some inconsistencies throwing the ball and hit receivers with anticipation, like on a 57-yard go-ahead touchdown throw to Corey Gammage.
“The whole week of practice we’ve been working back-shoulder throws, and that was a heck of a throw,” Gammage said of the play. “That’s a Sunday throw to me. I like how he did it.”
UNDER CENTER: Marshall wasn’t the only team with a quarterback making his first start of the season. James Madison’s Billy Atkins started his first game of the year after starter Todd Centeio was a late scratch for medical reasons.
MOVING QUICK: Marshall and James Madison each struggled to move the ball on their opening possession. The Dukes’ first drive went five yards on three plays and took just 1:03 off the clock. Two penalties, two incompletions and a busted screen play ended the Herd’s opening drive after 55 seconds.
NOT-SO-SPECIAL TEAMS: Marshall’s Rece Verhoff fumbled the snap on a punt and was flagged for an illegal kick attempt after it hit the ground, John McConnell shanked a 20-yard punt and James Madison had a bad snap on a PAT returned for two points by Marshall’s EJ Jackson, all in the first quarter.
POUND THE ROCK: Khalan Laborn’s 61-yard touchdown run in the second quarter was the longest rushing play from scrimmage James Madison had given up all year. The Dukes allowed opponents an average of 37 yards per game entering the contest; Laborn crossed the century mark by halftime.
THREE AND OUCH: The two teams combined for 43 total offensive drives and 21 of them ended in punts after a three-and-out by the offense, 10 for Marshall and 11 for James Madison. The Dukes and the Herd combined for just 22 first downs.
ELITE COMPANY: Owen Porter became just the sixth player in program history to record at least 3.5 sacks in a single game, joining Cecil Fletcher, Darius Hodge, Johnathan Goddard, Albert McClellan and Vinny Curry.
HAVE A DAY, GRAY: Sixth-year senior Charlie Gray intercepted JMU quarterback Billy Atkins twice Saturday, tipping a ball to himself on the first and leaping backward to make an acrobatic catch on the second. They were his first career interceptions with the Thundering Herd.
KICK IS GOOD: Verhoff’s 37-yard field goal to extend Marshall’s lead to seven points in the third quarter snapped a streak of three consecutive misses for the true freshman after he made his first five of the season.
