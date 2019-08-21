HD Media
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. - Fans have the opportunity to attend A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier golf tournament free of charge.
Thanks to a donation from Bluestone Resources Inc., fans may attend the PGA tournament Sept. 9-15. It is the first event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season.
Beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, fans can visit AMilitaryTribute.com/Tickets and register for their complimentary tickets. Upon registration, fans will have an opportunity to provide the name of a living military member or first responder, whom they consider to be an "Everyday Hero." Those names will all be collected and placed on The Greenbrier Wall of Honor, which will be on display on the course throughout A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.
Each of those names will also be entered into a pool for drawings of prizes in excess of $500,000 in total value, courtesy of Bluestone Resources and other sponsors. More than 150 prizes will be given away during the tournament rounds, Thursday through Sunday, with no prize valued at less than $1,000.
Among those prizes will be a $25,000 cash prize selected for each hole-in-one on No. 18, a $2,500 cash prize for each eagle on No. 17 and a $1,000 cash prize for each birdie on No. 18. Each time one of those ticket holders is selected, he or she will have until the gates close that day to claim the prize on behalf of the Everyday Hero designee in person. If the prize is not claimed within that period, another name will be selected.
On Sept. 14, one Everyday Hero's name will be drawn as the last group approaches the 18th green to win a $50,000 cash prize.