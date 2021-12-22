The Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ basketball team defeated Sherman, 51-49, in a nail-biter on Tuesday, Dec. 14 on the road at Seth.
Daizi Farley led CRHS with 16 points and two steals.
Jaiden Mahon had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Claire Dingess finished with eight points and five rebounds.
Haley Fleming had five points, five rebounds and four assists, while Chloe Thompson finished with three points and 14 rebounds.
Laken Parks netted five points and Bryanna Marcum had four.
“We shot ourselves in the foot with turnovers. Way too many,” Chapmanville coach Kristina Gore said. “At one point in the second quarter, we had three unforced turnovers in a row. We played very out of control on offense. No patience whatsoever. We start the game up 7-0 because we were patient, allowed cutters to go through and got some good looks at the basket. After that, for whatever reason we really started forcing things. We’re shooting a very poor percentage from the floor, and a lot of that is attributed to taking rushed shots that aren’t in rhythm.”
Fleming was injured during the game.
“We can’t seem to catch a break at the moment,” Gore said. “Haley rolled her ankle late in the game. We just got Claire out of a boot, and now our starting point guard is stepping into one. She may be out the next three weeks.”
The Lady Tigers improved to 2-3 with the win.
“All things considered, happy to escape with a win,” Gore said. “We were down 10 with 5:55 to go and found a way to tough it out and get the job done. It wasn’t pretty. Not even close. But we’ll take it. It’s been a tough road stretch for us. Having our home opener cancelled meant we would be playing our first six away from home. We have a big test ahead of us Friday night at Wayne. They are long, athletic, and physical from top to bottom. It’s going to be a good challenge for us.
“Moving forward I’m confident we will improve. We will look at the film and learn from the opportunities we are leaving out there. A few tweaks here and there and we will see better results on the floor.”
Chapmanville’s game on Friday night at Wayne was called off. No makeup date was given.
CRHS was slated to host 4A South Charleston on Tuesday night in the home opener for the Lady Tigers but that game was postponed.
Chapmanville hosts Wayne on Dec. 28 and then hosts Winfield on Dec. 30 in a pair of Cardinal Conference games.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.