LOGAN — Jimmy Sheppard’s final season as head coach of the Logan High School football team was quite a roller-coaster ride.
In the age of COVID-19, it was a roller-coaster ride for all.
Logan ended up playing just six games, finishing out 2-4, and ended up playing its last four contests over a 14-day span.
“This year we only had one week which was a normal week and that was the last week of the season,” said Sheppard, who resigned last week as the LHS coach after three seasons. “We came in on Monday and practiced Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and came back on Friday to play the game. Every other week was just something crazy. Some of our games were on a one-day notice or we had two games in a week which was hard.”
After an initial red color on the state’s virus threat map in Logan County, the Wildcats, and also Chapmanville and Man, were forced to shut down for two weeks at the beginning of the practice period.
The WVSSAC canceled Week 1 of the season and that took out Logan’s traditional opener again Man. It appeared as if the Wildcats and Hillbillies were not going to play each other for the first time since 1968.
Logan finally was able to play on Saturday, Sept. 26, falling 20-6 at Chapmanville. Previous games against Sissonville, Mingo Central and Poca/Tug Valley were canceled.
The following week on Oct. 2, Logan lost at Tug Valley, 22-12, in a game that was added to the schedule. A positive test from a Logan player then shut down the season for three more weeks as players were put into quarantine.
The Wildcats then played at Richwood on Oct. 24 in another added game to the slate. The Wildcats lost 39-28 to the Lumberjacks.
“The Chapmanville and Tug Valley games we had a one-day notice,” Sheppard said. “The Richwood game we had two days and that was against a team that we had no knowledge of whatsoever and had no film.”
Logan then rescheduled the Man game and lost 44-6 to the Billies on Oct. 28. The Wildcats closed out with home wins over Nitro (22-14) on Oct. 30 and James Monroe (32-6) on Nov. 6.
Sheppard said it was challenge trying to get through a difficult season in the middle of a pandemic.
“It was tough trying to inform the kids to what was going on and trying to find games,” Sheppard said. “I got to meet a lot of coaches this year since our schedule changed so much. Normally, you just get to talk with the coaches within the Cardinal Conference. This year, we had to reach out to several coaches.”
Sheppard said Logan’s future looks bright, no matter who is named as his replacement.
“There’s a lot back offensively and a lot back defensively,” he said. “There’s a lot of talented kids and I’m really going to miss them and miss coaching football.”
Sheppard was previously a LHS and Logan Middle School assistant coach where he served as the Offensive Coordinator.
In his coaching days at Logan Middle School, Sheppard helped orchestrate an offense which was led by dynamic quarterback David Early. Early later quit football and concentrated on basketball in his final two seasons with the Wildcats. Early currently a freshman member of the Marshall University basketball team.
The Logan head coaching job was Sheppard’s first since his Midget Football League days.
Logan High School dates back to the 1920s and the Wildcats have been playing football since 1921 but the school has been perpetually known around the state as a “basketball school.”
Sheppard played for former coach George Barker and then for Mullins in his senior year in 2004.
“Gary did a good job and I played for him as a senior,” Sheppard said. “He made us believe that we were going to win every game no matter what. That’s what really turned the program around. He was also my coach as a freshman and sophomore when he was an assistant coach. He was also my position coach. The only year I didn’t have him was my junior year when he was at the middle school.”
Sheppard said Mullins wa influential in molding his own coaching style. Sheppard and Mullins were both on Toth’s staff in 2017 as Mullins stayed on for one more year as an assistant.
Logan will now be looking for a new coach for the 2021 grid campaign, which will be the 100th season for LHS football.
In 99 years, Logan has an all-time record of 452-501 a .474 winning percentage.
Sheppard has a lot of memories when he played for the Wildcats. During his senior year in 2004, he was moved to linebacker during former Coach Mullins’ debut season. The previous three years Sheppard had played defensive back and safety.
“During my senior year I moved to linebacker out of necessity,” Sheppard said. “We didn’t have that many linebackers so me and my brother Joey were moved there. One of my good memories was when we beat Chapmanville. We played pretty good in that game. We also knocked Mount View out of a playoff berth and we came back in that one to upset them. We were down 14-6 but we rallied. I recovered an on-sides kick right there at the end of the game to get the ball back so we could make that drive.”
Logan High School Assistant Principal Rob Dial said the football job has not yet been posted.
“Coach Sheppard submitted his resignation yesterday (Thursday) and it hasn’t been acted upon by the Board of Education yet,” Dial said. “I expect the job to be posted in a couple of weeks.”
Dial, a former head football coach at Chapmanville Regional High School, said he is not a candidate.
“I will not be applying for the position,” he said.