The Chapmanville Regional High School girls basketball team breezed at Sherman on Monday night behind Ali Williamson and Hollie Blair and a first quarter surge.
Williamson tossed in a game-high 24 points while Blair pumped in 22. Williamson sank three 3-pointers in the win.
Chapmanville, ranked No. 8 in the state in Class AA, improved to 12-3 on the season.
Allie Farmer netted 11 points for CRHS, while Graci Brumfield added nine points. Claire Dingess had six, Andi Bledsoe five, Olivia Dalton four and Mikayla Crum two.
Chapmanville scored a whopping 35 points in the first quarter and led the Tide, 35-13. The Lady Tigers led 45-26 at the half and 60-33 after three.
“We had a very nice first quarter. Hollie Blair played very well,” CRHS coach Johnny Williamson said. “We dominated on the boards.”
Chapmanville was slated to play at Poca on Tuesday night. The Lady Tigers play at Nitro on Thursday at 7 p.m. and host Logan on Feb. 3.
LOGAN 64, SCOTT 50: The Logan High School girls’ basketball team evened its record to 7-7 on the season with Monday night’s 64-50 win at Scott.
Peyton Ilderton led the way for Logan with a 20-point effort.
Nine Lady Cats broke into the score books in the win as Logan also improved to 4-5 in Cardinal Conference play.
Jill Tothe had nine points on the evening, all coming on a trio of 3-pointers. Emma Elkins also had nine points, sinking two 3s.
Autumn Adkins tallied eight points, also making a pair of 3-point shots.
Natalie Blankenship netted seven points, while Rylee Conn had four and Raegan Quick three. Breanna Buskirk and Alysa Goff had two apiece.
Shea Miller led the way for Scott with 16 points.
Logan led 14-7 after one quarter, 35-22 at the half and 46-33 after three.
The Lady Cats are scheduled to host No. 5-ranked Wayne on Thursday at 7 p.m.
MINGO CENTRAL 84, MAN 45: Scarlet Thomason was on fire on Saturday night at Man.
Thomason, a Mingo Central sharpshooter, netted 13, yes 13 3-pointers, to lead the Miners to an 84-45 win over the homestanding Lady Billies at the Man Memorial Fieldhouse.
Thomason closed out with 42 points.
The 13 3-pointers is believed to be a state record for both boys and girls.
Although there is no database for high school girls records in West Virginia, the record for most 3’s in a game by a boys player is 12 by Ripley’s Chase Fischer, according to the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
She connected on 13 of 26 attempts from 3-point against Man and hit 3 of 3 from the foul line. She did not attempt a field goal inside the 3-point arc.
Senior guard Ziah Rhodes also had a big game as she scored 23 points for Mingo Central. She also fished out five assists and had five steals.
The winless Lady Billies were led by Olivia Ramsey’s 13 points. Man improved to 10-5.
Man then played at Van on Monday and lost 47-37 to the Bulldogs keeping the Lady Billies winless on the season at 0-13. Man is scheduled to play at Westside on Thursday at 7 p.m., then play at Sherman on Friday.