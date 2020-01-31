HUNTINGTON — The only hotter entity than FIU’s 3-point shooting in Cam Henderson Center Thursday night might have been Tony Kemper.
The Marshall University women’s basketball coach was livid with his team’s performance in a 68-65 loss to the Panthers in front of 667 spectators. After the game, Kemper gathered his squad on the court in front of the Thundering Herd bench and with a fiery expression and jaw clinched, delivered a message that included allowing FIU to make 12 of 27 mostly wide-open 3-pointers was not acceptable.
Ieva Spigule, a 6-foot senior forward from Latvia, came off the bench to make 6 of 11 shots — 6 of 10 from 3-point range — and score 18 points. Spigule had appeared in just nine of FIU’s previous 19 games, starting seven, but appeared as she might have played her way back into the starting lineup.
“It was good for them to get (Spigule) back,” Kemper said. “She hasn’t played very much for them lately and she had a really nice game.”
Kemper’s voice then began to rise.
“But that’s what you’re supposed to do,” he said. “If you’re a shooter and they leave you open, you’re supposed to make it. And she did. I don’t know. I don’t know. She knocked us out with the last one.”
That “last one” was an uncontested 3-pointer with 29 seconds left to give the Panthers (5-15 overalll, 2-7 Conference USA) a 68-62 lead. The Thundering Herd (7-12, 2-6) had whittled a 10-point second-half deficit to three, but missed two opportunities to tie in a two-minute span before Spigule’s dagger 3-pointer from the left corner.
Savannah Wheeler’s 3-point basket with 1.8 seconds to play set the score.
The loss tarnished the first career double-double by Marshall senior guard Princess Clemons, who scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
“It’s still a loss,” Clemons said, declining to celebrate her accomplishment other than to say she feels more confident in herself than she did earlier in the season. “A loss.”
Marshall owned an edge in most statistical categories, but not in shooting. FIU made 24 of 54 shots (44.4 percent) and shot the same percentage from beyond the 3-point arc. The Herd hit just 22 of 72 shots (30.6 percent) on its home floor and went 8 for 33 from 3-point range.
Wheeler led Marshall with 22 points on 6-for-14 shooting, including 3 of 7 from 3-point range, and hit 7 of 8 free throws. Taylor Pearson made 6 of 13 shots, 2 of 3 from behind the 3-point line, to score 14 points. The rest of the lineup went 10 for 45 overall and 3 for 23 on 3-point attempts.
“You can’t go 22 for 72 at home,” Kemper said.
Khadaijia Brooks scored the first two points of the game to give Marshall the lead, but FIU followed with the next 13. The Panthers led by as many as 16 at 5:28 of the second quarter. The Herd pulled within 8, but Wheeler fouled Alana Swift on a 3-point attempt at the halftime buzzer and the freshman guard from Philadelphia made all three free throws to make it 43-32 at the break.
“They came in here and made a bunch of shots and knocked us out,” Kemper said. “We threw it around, shot them, missed them, went back to play defense and did the same thing over and over again.”
The Herd charged back against a team that had lost five in a row. Marshall outscored FIU 16-5 and took a 48-47 lead on Wheeler’s 3-pointer with 3:20 left in the third period. The former Boyd County High School star’s basket came seconds after the Herd forced the Panthers into a second shot clock violation in the quarter.
The Herd, though, then turned in six consecutive empty possessions and Spigule sank a 3-pointer to put FIU ahead 50-48 at 1:12 of the third quarter. The Panthers never trailed after that.
“We have practice (Friday) at 10 and we talked about other things,” Kemper said after being asked what he told his team after the loss. “They have to keep their chins up. This is life.”
Chelsea Guimaraes scored 13 for the Panthers, whose bench outscored the Herd 30-4. Fujuka Nimmo scored 11 and Diene Diane 10.
Marshall tries to snap a four-game losing streak at 1 p.m. Saturday at home vs. Florida Atlantic.