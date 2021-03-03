Year three for the Chapmanville Regional High School wrestling team is set to get under way tonight, March 3 as the Tigers are set to travel to Man to take part in the Man quad meet.
Nick McCoy, who has been the CRHS coach since the program’s inception, is ready to go. McCoy is a former student at Logan Middle School and a graduate of Gilbert High School.
With 16 grapplers on his roster, the Tigers have strength in numbers and also on talent.
All of the weight classes are filled, except for the 132-pound class.
CRHS is the defending Logan County champion. Chapmanville is the newest of the three high school wrestling programs in the county. Logan and Man have fielded teams for many years.
“I expect our guys to win the county championship again,” McCoy said. “We won it last year as as second-year program and that was a big deal to us, especially to me because by dad (Tim McCoy) coaches at Man.”
McCoy said he learned a lot about wrestling from his dad, who had previously been the head coach at Logan High School.
“I had also started a youth program about five years ago and the majority of my kids were from the Chapmanville area,” he said. “And they didn’t not have a high school program to go into. So we wanted to get a high school program going. This is also the first year that we’ve had a middle school program at Chapmanville.”
Jaxson Turner at 195 pounds and Colton Barker at 126 pounds are the team co-captains. Turner, a senior, competed in the state tournament last year, closing out the season with a 32-13 record. Barker is also a senior.
“I expect a lot of things out of Jaxson this season,” McCoy said. “He was one round away from placing at the state tournament last year. I expect him to be a state placer this year.”
The Tigers have many seniors on their roster in addition to Turner and Barker.
Harry Hicks (106), Connor Farley (145), Elijah Adkins (220), Colby Collins (heavyweight), Josh Atwood (220), Nate Walsh (heavyweight) and Lance Scott (152) are the other seniors.
“This senior group is the group that started with me three years ago,” McCoy said. “This is now their third season. I expect big things out of them.”
Kaleb Mooney, a junior, is Chapmanville’s third heavyweight wrestler.
Brayden Collins, a sophomore, is the Tigers’ wrestler at the 170-pound weight class.
Junior Travis Ward, is Chapmanville’s 182-pound entry.
At 160 pounds, Chapmanville has Terry Vance.
Sophomore Brandon Hand wrestles at 120 pounds.
Rounding out the roster are pair of female wrestlers in Hannah Whitt (113) and Hope Hicks (138).
“We have a really good group of wrestlers,” McCoy said. “I have had a lot of support from the school. I have a really athletic friendly principal with Eric Ellis. He’s great to deal with and supports the program is every way possible. Our Athletics Director, George Barker, has also been there to support the sport of wrestling. I’ve been around wrestling my whole life and both of them have stepped in and backed me to the best of their ability. They are helping to grow the program.”
Many of Chapmanville’s wrestlers are also football players and McCoy said CRHS head coach James Barker has also been very supportive.
“Football and wrestling go hand-in-hand,” McCoy said. “During the off-season program every football player should be in the wrestling room either to participate or to just work out.”
McCoy said he expects stiff competition from Man and Logan for the county championship.
“We really want to promote our county championship this year,” he said. “Last year, it came down to the final match of the year between our guy and their guy. Our guy won and we ended up winning the county championship by three points. We have a really nice county championship trophy that will be passed around for whichever team wins it in that season. We will bring it to each county event and will be putting it on display.”
Chapmanville will be competing against Man and Logan three times this season in county events — one meet at Man, one at Logan and one at Chapmanville.
“The winner of the county championship will be the combined score of all three of those matches together,” McCoy said.
With the late start to the season the wrestling campaign will be condensed into a month and a half.
“They have crammed this season basically into one month,” McCoy said. “Normally, you would have a match on the weekend and practice all week. Our schedule now, we have a match just about every three days. We just about have a full roster. If you give up a weight class and you don’t have anybody competing that’s an automatic six points for the other team. It’s very important to fill up all the weight classes.”
This year’s Class AA/A regionals are set for April 9-10 at Winfield with the state tournament to follow on April 21-22 at the 7,500-seat Mountain Health Arena, formerly known as the Big Sandy Arena, in Huntington.
2021 Chapmanville Regional High School Wrestling Schedule:
March 3: at Man quad meet
March 6: at St. Marys quad meet
March 10: Home quad meet
March 13: at Berkeley Springs quad meet
March 16: at Princeton quad meet
March 20: at Shady Spring quad meet
March 23: Home quad meet
March 27: at Mingo Central quad meet
March 30: at Logan quad meet
April 2: Home quad meet
April 9-10: at Class AA/A Regional meet at Winfield
April 21-22: at State Tournament, at Huntington
Chapmanville Regional High School
Wrestling Roster:
106 pounds — Harry Hicks
113 pounds — Hannah Whitt
120 pounds — Brandon Hand
126 pounds — Colton Barker
138 pounds — Hope Hicks
145 pounds — Connor Farley
152 pounds — Lance Scott
160 pounds — Terry Vance
170 pounds — Brayden Collins
182 pounds — Travis Ward
195 pounds — Jaxson Turner
220 pounds — Elijah Adkins, Josh Atwood
Heavyweight — Colby Collins, Nate Walsh, Kaleb Mooney