Last Friday’s press conference by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice was good news for high school sports fans.
At least for now.
Justice and WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan announced the go-ahead for high school sports in West Virginia this fall.
However, there will be a delay.
The Secondary School Activities Commission on Friday pushed back the start of preseason practice for several sports, including football, from Aug. 3 to Aug. 17 due to COVID-19 concerns, and canceled all games during what would have been the opening weekend of football season (Aug. 27-29). The first day games will be permitted is Thursday, Sept. 3.
The SSAC decision came two days after Justice announced that statewide schools won’t reopen until Sept. 8.
“They want sports in the schools. There’s nobody that wants sports to be going on more than myself,” Justice said. “We want to protect those that are in school and we absolutely want our kids back in school. We want to do it in a way to where we absolutely know it is as safe as we can possibly make it for our students to our teachers. Bernie and I certainly know the importance of sports. Sports gives us so much. At the end of day it teaches us life lessons. Sports are an enabler in a lot of ways that it helps us to retain and keep keeps that we might lose if we didn’t have them. Sports are important to our communities. They bring us together and they mean so much.”
Dolan said athletics are important for each community.
“We all know that athletics play an important role in our lives and for our students,” he said. “It’s our role as the WVSSAC to develop plans for safety and to allow the games to be played and to have practices. It’s not unusual to have restrictions and guidelines to follow. We look at this as just another thing that we are doing to enable us to be able to participate safely.”
The recent uptick in reported COVID-19 positive cases has been a concern statewide.
“We don’t know what this is going to do. There is no playbook here,” Justice said. “We hope and pray that we will be ready to go but we have to have a plan to be able to what we are going to do. Today we have a lot of concern all across our state. That’s why we moved the start of school to September 8. We have to address. What are we going to do with football? What are we going to do with soccer? Volleyball? We want our kids to be able to do this as well if we can. If we are going to do it we are going to do it safely and we are going to do it right. We are going to protect our kids in every way. We hope that we are able to go.”
Justice had ordered a manditory face mask policy for indoor places in order to help slow the spread of the virus.
“You have to wear a mask,” Dolan said. “You are going to have to be socially distant and wear a mask, both indoors and outdoors. It’s up to the public whether or not we are going to have athletics come this fall. You are the one ones who are going to be wearing the masks, doing socially distancing and washing your hands. It sounds like an easy thing to do for everyone to get on board. If your are the ones not socially distancing and not wearing a mask you very well could be the one who is setting an example for others not to follow. Then that hurts our chances to able to participate. We will probably have limitations as far as attendance but that may vary from community to community and from sport to sport.
“We ask you as a community you have easy things to do. You can be a good role model and do it and put your mask on when you are in public. I know that it’s annoying and it’s uncomfortable. But look what happened in the spring. Nobody liked not having any athletics. Everyone was frustrated. So for me, be a good role model. Wear your mask when you are in public and socially distance.”
Golf is probably the least affected sport.
“Golf has the least number of days required and they can socially distance better than most sports,” Dolan said. “So their start date is August 17 and their first contests will be August 24. That will allow them to have a week of practice. On September 2, we are opening up competitions for volleyball, cheer, cross country and soccer. These are a week or so later than their normal time. They all have the flexibility to change their schedules. So therefore, instead of playing one or two games a week they might have to squeeze in a third to get all your games in.”
With the delay of the football season that means the first week of the schedule will be eliminated.
The forecast is more dire in other more hard hit stats.
Texas, one of the recent virus “hot spots,” is giving serious consideration to calling off the entire season.
Ohio is weighing progress against its COVID-19 numbers over the next 30 days before making a decision, and New Mexico just moved its football season to the spring.
In college football, the Big Ten and Pac-12 Conferences moved to have an all-conference only schedule this fall, while the Ivy League canceled all fall sports.
“We allow football to begin on a Thursday night, September 3,” Dolan said. “That’s the week before the start of school. We think it’s a great way to bring the community back together and everyone will be in full swing before that next Tuesday when school starts. It’s a great opportunity for our kids to be the center of their community again.”
High school athletic teams are currently in the three-week practice window.
“We are going to allow the three-week window to play out under our current guidelines. Most of the activities are outside and you can socially distance,” Dolan said. “There will be a break before our August 17 practices. It will give our kids some time to relax and then to regroup.”