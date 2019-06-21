NAUGATUCK - With Hady Ford being named the new head coach of the Tug Valley football team back in January, a lot of things will be different once the season rolls around in late August.
One thing we know for certain that will be different is the Panthers schedule which will feature three new opponents that they did not play a season ago.
The schedule is equally balanced with five home games and five away games but those games are heavily lopsided with four of the road games coming within the first five games and four of the home games coming in the final five games of the season.
Additionally, Tug Valley will play 10 games in a row to start the season as their bye week does not fall until the last week of the season, Week 11.
TVHS will open the season on the road on August 30 against a familiar opponent in the Hurley Rebels out of Virginia. The Panthers are 6-1 all-time against Hurley and have won four straight, including a 30-6 win a season ago.
Week two will see Tug Valley return to Naugatuck for their home opener against another familiar face in the Sherman Tide. The two teams have squared off 15 times with Tug Valley leading the series by just one game at 8-7.
Since 2010 however, the Panthers are 7-2 against their Boone county foe. Sherman has won two of the last three meetings however, including 46-0 a year ago in Seth.
Week 3 will start a stretch of three straight road games for Tug Valley with the first of the three games coming against the Hannan Wildcats. The Mason county school is not known for being very strong in athletics and was 0-9 in 2018 including a 56-0 in the season opener in Naugatuck. Tug Valley is 4-0 all-time.
Week four will feature the second Boone county team in two weeks as the Panthers will make the journey to Van to play the Bulldogs.
This game has turned into one of the better rivalries in class A in southern West Virginia with Van leading the all-time series 11-7. The Panthers have gotten the better of the Bulldogs since 2010 however going 6-3 during that time.
Van went 8-3 in 2018 and advanced to the Class A playoffs but lost in the first round. They have won the last two meetings against Tug Valley including a 23-6 win last season.
Week 5 will be the final road game of the three game stretch and it will be the shortest of the three trips as the Panthers make the short trip up U.S. 52 to Glenhayes to face rival Tolsia.
The Rebels have dominated the all-time series against their rival as they lead the series 11-3. Tug Valley picked up their first win over Tolsia in 2012 and then won again in 2014 and 2017.
They went 5-5 in 2018 and missed the playoffs for the second straight season but defeated Tug Valley 44-36 in Naugatuck.
Week 6 will see the Panthers return home to the friendly confines of Bob Brewer Stadium for the first time since week two as they welcome the first of their new opponents to town in the Pike Central Hawks.
The Hawks play in Class AAA in Kentucky but would fall in Class AA in West Virginia which means Tug Valley will have a chance to pick up what could be some important bonus points for the Class A playoff picture.
PC leads the all-time series against Tug Valley 2-0 with the only two meetings coming back in 2008 and 2009. They finished 3-8 in 2018.
The Panthers will remain at home in week seven as they welcome another team to town that will offer them some bonus points in the Class AA Man Hillbillies.
The two teams have played every year since 2012 including twice in the playoffs during that span in 2014 and 2015. Tug Valley leads the all-time series 6-3 but lost 30-8 to Man a season ago.
Week 8 will see the Panthers take their final road trip of the regular season as they make the journey to McDowell County to play the Knights of Mount View.
The Panthers suffered their first loss to Mount View a season ago as they came to Naugatuck and beat Tug Valley 41-6. The Knights will look a little different however in 2019 as they lost head coach Larry Thompson to Wyoming East and replaced him with Maurice Gravely.
Mount View went 10-2 in 2018 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class A playoffs. They lost a bevy of seniors from that roster. Tug Valley leads this all-time series 6-1.
Weeks 9 and 10 will see the Panthers back in Naugatuck to end the season against two opponents that they have never played before in the history of the program.
In week nine the Richwood Lumberjacks will make their first ever trip down south from Nicholas County to play the Panthers. They were 2-8 in 2018 after advancing to the Class A playoffs the year prior.
The regular season finale in Week 10 will see a team the Panthers are familiar with in basketball come to town as Clarksburg Notre Dame will come down for a rare Saturday game at Bob Brewer Stadium.
The Irish, who are a perennial power in Class A in basketball, went 5-5 in 2018. They last made the playoffs in the 2014 season. The game will be played on Nov. 2 at 5 p.m.
Following their final game in week 10 the Panthers and first year coach Hady Ford will have their bye week as they will have to wait until all the remaining games in the state are finished to see where they fall in regards to the Class A playoffs.
Jarrid McCormick is a sports reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.
2019 Tug Valley High School Football Schdule
Aug. 30: at Hurley, Virginia, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Hannan, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Van, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Tolsia, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 4: Pike Central, Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 11: Man, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Mount View, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 25: Richwood, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2: Clarksburg Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
Nov. 8: OPEN DATE