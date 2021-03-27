CHAPMANVILLE – Lee Jones, a former Chapmanville Middle School football coach and Chapmanville Regional High School assistant coach, passed away on Friday, March 26 after battling an illness.
Jones coached the CMS football team to a 6-2 season in 2018 and had been a CRHS assistant coach for six years.
His son R.J. Jones was a CMS standout and played his freshman season with the Chapmanville varsity team last fall.
Sharon Wheatley-Dingess, who had sons Jacob and Noah play football for Jones at Chapmanville, said it's a huge loss for the community.
“Coach Jones was a friend, mentor, servant and hero,” said Sharon Wheatley Dingess via Facebook. “Prayers for RJ and all his family. Coach Touched the lives of so many with his selfless heart. Thankful he came into our lives. He has received his reward. I have no doubt he heart applause when he entered the gates of heaven.”
Jones was an assistant under former coach Rob Dial for two years and was the Tigers' offensive and defensive line coach. He had previously been an assistant under former head coach George Barker at CRHS and an assistant coach at CMS under head coach James Barker, who is now the head mentor at Chapmanville Regional.
“Our family and our football family are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Coach Jones,” James Barker said. “Lee was a great human being, a great role model, and a great leader in our community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Jones family, especially his son RJ. On a more personal note, Lee played for my dad at Logan East, and I had the privilege of coaching with him for a number of years from 2011-13 at Chapmanville Middle School and then from 2014-17 at CRHS as our offensive line coach. Coach Jones was loved and respected by all of our players and helped reshape the hearts and minds of an entire community in Chapmanville. He will be missed yet always remembered.”
Jones was a 1990 graduate of Logan High School and played football for the Wildcats under Wayne Bennett in the late 1980s. He played on both the offensive and defensive lines and previously attended the old Logan East Junior High School.
“Definitely a sad day for the Logan and Chapmanville community,” Logan High School football coach Gary Mullins said. “Lee was a great guy who always had a smile on his face unless he was between the lines. He always got the most out of his players and was successful at anything he did. He will be truly missed and our prayers go out to his son and his family. Such a great guy.”
Jones was a “Logan guy,” but was embraced by the Chapmanville community.
"The community and this school has embraced me," Jones said in a previous interview with The Logan Banner. "It's been a great experience and I've had a chance to work with some really great young men and with some really supportive parents."
Jones loved the sport of football.
"Coaching for me was a natural progression because I just love the game of football," he said in a 2018 interview with The Logan Banner. "I love to watch it. I don't watch a football game normally like other people watch it. To me, it falls into the X's and O's."
Jones had said it was James Barker who encouraged him to come to Chapmanville and coach football.
"When me and my wife moved to the Chapmanville area James Barker at the time was just becoming the head coach at Chapmanville Middle School," Jones said. "I was over here walking one day and my wife knows Rob Dial's wife and they were talking and Rob and I talked about football. Then James gave me a call and asked him to come help him coach. At first I was like, 'At Chapmanville? I don't know.' So he called back again and I gave it a shot. I'm super glad that I did."
Jones said the late Jim Conley, a legendary coach in the Chapmanville area and Logan County, helped stir the football bug inside him.
"The best experience I had down here was to work with Jim Conley," Jones said. "He was a Chapmanville legend as far as football is concerned. I think he's one of the reasons the community accepted me in terms of football because I worked with him a few days and when Jim Conley endorses you and says, 'This guy knows football' people pay attention. It was a great experience to be able to work with him and to share some information with him and join the Chapmanville football family."
Jones was also a kidney transplant survivor and had said he received a transplant in 2014.
"This particular senior class was with me when I was still on dialysis and when I got my transplant," he said in 2018. "I had a kidney transplant and for awhile I was on kidney dialysis. It was tough for me and to sustain a full time job. Now, I do a lot of guest speaking appearances and speak for the Center for Organ Recovery and National Donate Life. I got my transplant back in 2014. It was really a life changing experience because I had been on dialysis for about four years, even when I first started coaching here at the middle school I was still on dialysis. I was at practice one day in 2014 and my phone rang and it was the transplant office. I left practice and got a transplant, healed up and I'm back. September 10 was my three-year anniversary. Medically, it's been a success."
Jones' son RJ was a staple on the sidelines during Chapmanville varsity games where he volunteered as the ball boy in years past. He then played football for CMS and for CRHS last year. RJ Jones was a top running back at Chapmanville Middle School and saw some action for CRHS last season in which he recorded five tackles and a fumble recovery.
"He's a field rat," Lee Jones said of his son RJ in a previous interview. "I've been here six years and so has he. He's been running around here a long time. They all know him since he's been young. It's amazing because he will sit around and hear the plays and sits around on chalk talk and he might walk down and say, 'Daddy, you know such and such needs to do this.' Sometimes he'll give me a few suggestions. It's awesome having him around. He loves it just like I do. I'm thankful. There's not a lot of places that will let you coach and let your son run around and sit in the meetings and do what the team does. Chapmanville has been great to us."
Lee Jones is also a member of the Logan High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
He was an All-State selection in football in 1988 and 1989 and also in track and field in 1990 at Logan High School.
Jones served as captain of the Wildcat football team and was a three-year starter.
In Jones' sophomore year, he saw his first action against Mount View the second game of the year. Jones played both along the offensive and defensive lines.
As junior, Jones averaged nine tackles a game and led all defensive lineman in sacks with eight. He was a critical part to the blocking scheme for the Wildcats, often given the task of blocking the other team's best lineman.
Jones would go on to earn a spot on the Class AAA All-State team as an offensive lineman.
During his senior year, Jones was voted to serve as a captain.
He led the team in tackles averaging 13 tackles a game and was fourth in the state in sacks with 12 and was again chosen to the All-State team.
Jones was active in his community.
He was the founder of the In Action Project, serving more than 10,000 Thanksgiving meals.
Jones also served as the national spokesperson for the Center for Organ Recovery and Education.
He was also the Executive Director of the WV Human Rights Commission fighting discrimination against all West Virginians.
Jones was the son of Ronald Sr. and Carol Jones.