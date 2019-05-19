RED JACKET - Former Mingo Central head football coach Joey Fields will be returning to the coaching staff for the Miners this fall, according to a post on the Mingo Central Football Twitter page, which was made on Thursday night.
The post said, "It's official! Welcome HOME former head coach and offensive coordinator Joey Fields! Returning as associate head coach alongside Josh Sammons! Good to have you back coach."
Fields took over the head coaching duties for the Miners in the 2017 season following the resignation of longtime coach Danny "Yogi" Kinder and led Mingo Central to a 12-1 record and a berth in the Class AA state semifinals where they fell 35-6 to Fairmont Senior.
Following the 2017 season, Fields and his wife, Chelsea, left Mingo County as he took a job as an assistant coach for Class AAA power Martinsburg. After serving as coach for one season for the Bulldogs in which they won the class AAA State Championship, Fields decided it was time for him to return home.
"I'm happy to be home and help continue to grow the program that means so much to me," Fields said in a statement on Twitter.
Fields served as offensive coordinator at Mingo Central from the inaugural season in 2011 until the class AA State Championship season in 2016, after which coach Kinder retired and Field's took over.
Following Field's departure last spring, defensive coordinator Josh Sammons was named head coach for the Miners and he led them to an 8-3 record in his first season including an 8-1 mark in the Cardinal Conference.
"Couldn't be more thrilled to have not only one of the best offensives minded coaches in the state but also my best friend back on the staff. Great things ahead for the Miners," Sammons said in a statement made on Twitter.
Sammons will remain the head coach but will now focus more so on the defensive side of the ball while Fields will focus on the offensive side of the football as associate head coach.
Both Sammons and Fields are 2009 graduates of Matewan High School.
The Miners were very young in 2018 and will return multiple starters on both sides of the ball this season. They are expected to be a preseason Top 10 team when the AP Poll is released in August.
Mingo Central is scheduled to open the season against Pikeville, Kentucky in the 35th annual Pike County Bowl on Saturday, Aug 31, in an 8:30 p.m. start at the Hambley Athletic Complex.
Jarrid McCormick is a sports reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.