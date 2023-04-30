You can take the woman out of the mountains, but not for long.
Logan, West Virginia, native and former Marshall University basketball star Shayna Gore was hired Friday as an assistant basketball coach with the Western Carolina University women’s team. Western Carolina is in the mountains of Cullowhee, North Carolina.
“Cullowhee reminded me of Logan,” Gore said. “It’s a small town I really enjoyed and I was back in the mountains.”
Gore spent the last two seasons as a graduate assistant at Indiana University. Before that, she was girls basketball coach at St. Albans after a stellar career with the Thundering Herd.
Gore earned All-Conference USA honors three times. She averaged 20.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for her career. Gore’s 2,081 points are third in the Marshall women’s program history and sixth-best all-time in C-USA.
Gore said she learned a great deal from Hoosiers coach Teri Moren and plans to combine that with what she picked up at Marshall.
“I’m extremely thankful for my time at Indiana under coach Moren and her staff,” Gore said. “I’m so excited for this chance at WCU. I feel ready and confident after my two years at IU.”
Gore and Catamounts coach Kiley Hill knew one another from his days as coach at Marshall’s former C-USA rival, Southern Mississippi. Hill just completed his third season with Western Carolina.
“I’m grateful to coach Hill and his staff for being confident enough in me to hire me and bring me on,” Gore said. “He’s building something there that I want to be a part of.”
Gore said she enjoyed meeting the Catamount players.
“Meeting with the girls sold it as well,” Gore said. “They were so fun and cool to be around. They all made me feel so welcome. I felt it was right in my heart and I couldn’t turn down the chance to become an assistant coach and grow and continue to learn.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.