Former Marshall standout Shayna Gore has been hired as the assistant women’s basketball coach at Western Carolina University in North Carolina.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

You can take the woman out of the mountains, but not for long.

Logan, West Virginia, native and former Marshall University basketball star Shayna Gore was hired Friday as an assistant basketball coach with the Western Carolina University women’s team. Western Carolina is in the mountains of Cullowhee, North Carolina.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

