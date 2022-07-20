Former Mingo Central quarterback and 2016 Kennedy Award Winner Jeremy Dillon is going to be back on the football field this fall.
Dillon, who has been a member of the Marshall University basketball team the past three years, announced earlier this spring that he was entering the transfer portal.
The 6’5” Dillon made his new destination known back in June as he announced on his social media pages that he was joining the West Virginia State football team. Dillon listed his position as both a quarterback and wide receiver.
Dillon, who will be entering his redshirt junior season this fall, had the most decorated career in the history of high school football in Mingo County.
In his Kennedy Award winning season in 2016 he helped guide the then Yogi Kinder-led Miners to a 14-0 record and their only state championship in school history as they defeated Fairmont Senior 32-7.
In that season Dillon passed for 2,888 yards and 37 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,199 yards and 24 more TDs on the ground. He turned the ball over only five times all year long.
Dillon and the Miners had another monster year in his senior season of 2017 but fell short of repeating as state champions as they lost to Fairmont Senior 35-6 to end with a 12-1 record.
In that season Dillon passed for 2,811 yards and 41 TDs while running for 1,352 yards and 20 more scores on the ground. He did not win the Kennedy Award that season but was named First Team All-State for the fourth time in his career.
Dillon spent his first two seasons on the other side of Mingo County at Tug Valley High School. He was named First Team Class A as a linebacker on defense in 2014 and then picked up another First Team nod as a utility player for the Panthers in 2015.
Dillon also had a decorated high school career on the hardwood as he scored more than 1,300 career points in his career. He was named Third Team All-State as a freshman and then was First Team All-State each of his final three seasons of high school.
Dillon had opportunities to continue his football career coming out of high school but elected to keep playing basketball and joined Dan D’Antoni and the Thundering Herd.
After averaging 1.8 points per game in three seasons in Huntington, Dillon was ready to move on.
It will be a Mingo County reunion of sorts at West Virginia State as Dillon will join former Mingo Central teammate Drew Hatfield and his younger brother Devin.
Drew is joining the Yellowjackets after being a member of the Glenville State football and basketball team the past couple of years while Devin is coming in from Herbert Hoover after being named captain of the First Team Defense.
Drew had a decorated career of his own for the Miners as a wide receiver as he set both career and single season records and won the Moss Award in 2019.
During that season Drew caught 124 passes for 1,876 yards, both records, and hauled in 21 touchdowns. He also set career records for receptions (343) and yardage (5,168) while also hauling in 64 career scores.
This past season for Herbert Hoover Devin led the state with nine interceptions, five of them going back for touchdowns.
Both Hatfield bothers also spent some time at Logan High School during their prep careers as they played the 2018-2019 hoops season as members of the Wildcats and helped Logan to a 20-5 record.
