Logan County sports legend Jack Stone of Logan passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the age of 88.
Stone is in the WVU Hall of Fame for time spent as a football player in the early 1950s.
He was an all-purpose running back, defensive back, kick returner and punted and kicked as well.
Stone played in the 1954 Sugar Bowl for the Mountaineers.
He’s a native of Mount Hope.
He served a few years as Logan’s football coach ending in 1973. Stone was also an assistant basketball coach under Willie Akers and former LHS Athletic Director.
One of Jack’s sons is Mike who started as a guard on Logan’s AAA state championship teams of 1977 and 1978.
“Jack was always a pleasure to be around with stories galore,” said Bob Weisner, former WVOW radio play by play man for the Logan Wildcats.