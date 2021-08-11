LOGAN – The Logan High School and Marshall University communities lost a giant with the passing of Jim Davidson on Monday, August 9.
Davidson, who led Logan to its first ever Class AAA state basketball championship in 1964, was 75.
Davidson was a multi-sport athlete at Logan and later went on to have a successful basketball career at Marshall.
In March of 1964 he led Coach Willie Akers' Wildcats to the state title – the first one for Logan – as he scored 32 points in the Class AAA final against Weirton.
Later in the spring of '64, he set a new state record in the high jump, a mark that stood for more than 30 years. He would go on to win three West Virginia state high jump championships and would also be a member of Marshall's track and field squad.
Davidson was also a member of the Logan High School football team, where he played wide receiver.
Davidson, a 6-foot-4 guard, later went on to play basketball at Marshall after initially enrolling at Concord College. In 2010, he was named to the Marshall Hall of Fame.
Known as “The Logan Leaper,” he was part of Marshall Coach Ellis Johnson's “Iron Man Five,” leading the Thundering Herd to one of its most successful stretches ever, including consecutive trips to New York's Madison Square Garden for the National Invitation Tournament in 1967 and 1968.
In an era when freshmen were ineligible to play in NCAA collegiate competition, Davidson would score 1,240 points in three seasons at Marshall.
A starter for three years with the Herd, he averaged 20.2 points per game in Marshall's five NIT games and was back court mates with current Herd coach Dan D'Antoni.
The Herd finished 2-2 in the 1967 NIT, nipping Villanova (70-68) in the first round, then routing Nebraska (119-88) in the quarterfinals before falling 83-78 to Marquette in the semifinals. Marshall closed out the NIT with a 93-76 loss to Rutgers in the third place game.
Marshall made a return to New York in the 1968 NIT but were ousted 102-93 by St. Peter's in the opening round.
After his graduation from Marshall in 1969, Davidson returned to Logan County and was a teacher and coach for more than 30 years before retiring.
Over the years, Davidson continued to be a big supporter of Logan High School and Marshall athletics. He was often in attendance at the Marshall Big Green golf outing at the Logan Country Club.
Davidson was born on July 14, 1946.
Akers James Funeral Home in Aracoma is in charge of arrangements.