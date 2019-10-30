Former Logan High School standout basketball player David Early is off to a good start with his new team Beckley Prep.
Early, a 6-foot-5 senior guard and Division I player, pumped in 14 points in Beckley Prep’s 100-90 victory over Dohn Prep, Ohio on Oct. 24 at Beckley.
The Swarm are currently 9-0 on the season. On Oct. 22, Beckley Prep beat Aim High Academy, Michigan, 92-75, at home. Early also scored 14 points in that game.
The Swarm also have played games in Richmond, Virginia, and Orlando, Florida.
Beckley Prep plays a rigorous schedule this season and are slated to play games in North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee and Pennsylvania.
On Dec. 19, the Swarm are slated to play in the Phenom Hoop Classic at Chapmanville Regional High School’s Danny Godby Gymnasium.
Another highlight and local game for the Swarm is a Feb. 4 game at Huntington Prep.
Beckley Prep is not scheduled to play in Logan’s King Coal Classic this season. The Swarm have played in the King Coal the last two years.
Beckley Prep coach Cortez Brown said Early is a fine asset to the Swarm.
“He’s a great shooter and has a great skills set,” Brown told The Logan Banner in an earlier interview. “I think the next level for him is to get a little more intense with his game especially on the defensive side of things. He definitely has a knack for scoring and we definitely look forward for him giving us everything that he has to offer.”
Early scored more than 30 points in eight games last season and averaged 26.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game for Logan last season.
Early’s move to Beckley Prep was a big blow to the Wildcats.
Logan had already lost three starters from last year’s team. Peter Noe, a 6-foot-10 center, and 6-1 forward Chucky Felder both graduated. Brothers Drew Hatfield (5-11 senior) and Devin Hatfield (6-0 sophomore) who had transferred to Logan after the football season from Mingo Central last year, went back home to MCHS.
Early led Logan to a 20-5 season and a 12-2 mark in the Cardinal Conference last year but the Wildcats were upset 61-55 at Poca in one of the two Class AA Region 4 co-championship games, knocking them out of the state tournament.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.