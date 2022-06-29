ALLEN, Ky. — Former Man standout Peyton Adams is joining the coaching ranks as he has been hired as an assistant coach at Wesley Christian School, which is a national basketball prep school located in Allen, Kentucky.
Adams was hired by Gilbert native Shawn Ward who was chosen to take over the reigns as head coach of the Circuit Riders back in the spring.
”Wesley Christian please welcome in new assistant coach Peyton Adams. Peyton will also be the Head Coach of our Regional Team and will get to test his coaching abilities against the best in the country,” Ward said in a statement on Facebook. “Peyton brings a lot of youth to the program but brings a ton of basketball knowledge.”
Adams was Man’s starting point guard in the 2021 season and was key to the Billies in their 43-36 win over Pendleton County in the Class A state championship game at the Charleston Coliseum.
Adams made five straight free throws in the state finals during the game’s final minute and a half. It would prove to be the difference. He averaged 11.7 points per game in the state tourney and 10.7 points a game during the season and was voted Class A All-State Honorable Mention by the media at season’s end.
Adams started his high school career wearing the blue and gold of the Logan Wildcats and played his middle school days at Chapmanville.
After graduating from Man, Adams continued his playing career for a season at Rio Grande University in Ohio.
”After a lot of careful consideration and talking with my family I’ve been blessed to be able to say I’ve achieved all my dreams that came with the game of basketball up to this point,” Adams said. “I’ve got to play varsity, win a regional championship, make it to the state tournament and win a state championship, and play college basketball. My goal in life was always to stick with the game and coaching was my last and final goal. Thanks to Coach Shawn Ward...So stoked to learn and get on path with what coach Ward is about to build. Ready to get to work.”
Coach Ward, who graduated from Mingo Central in 2014, shared similar sentiments and said that he sees a lot of himself in Adams.
“He will be a huge help to our program,” Ward said. “I see a kid that just wants a chance just like myself three years ago. I have no doubt he’s going to come in and hit the ground running. We are glad to have you on board and I look forward to getting to work with you!”
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.