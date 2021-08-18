FALLING ROCK — Whenever a bunch of transfer players shows up at a school, there’s concern about how they’ll fit it with the returning players. According to Herbert Hoover coach Joey Fields, that transition has gone pretty smoothly so far with his team.
The Huskies already had a lot of talent coming back from a squad that reached the Class AA playoff quarterfinals last season, and added to that stash in the offseason.
Among the incoming transfers are Capital lineman Isaiah Chapman; Logan defensive lineman Caden Dotson; Belfry, Kentucky, twin brothers Brenden Rash (safety) and Braden Rash (linebacker); and Scott lineman Ryan Elkins. In addition, a former Huskie, elusive receiver Nathan Harper, has returned to the Elk River school after spending last season at George Washington.
Fields has heard the murmurs about the transfers, but said the infusion of new talent has simply raised the competition level for playing time at several positions.
“I understand those concerns,’’ Fields said, “but for us, it’s gone very well. These guys have come in and competed. Obviously, nothing’s promised to any of them. ... We’re competing, and it continues like that through the whole season. The guys who were in this locker room last year know that we’re doing something special.
“That new school’s coming and you’re going to have kids who take a peek and move into the area, who want to be a part of your program, and that’s a good thing, too. It’s always a good thing when you’re doing something right and people want to be part of it. So that means a lot to us.’’
The new high school in Elkview is expected to open sometime between the fall of 2022 and the fall of 2023.
“I told our guys last year,’’ Fields said, “that if the guys in this locker room don’t work in the offseason, someone will take their spot. You know, if they want to hire Nick Saban here, they’d better fire Joey Fields today. That’s part of life, and obviously it’s a part of sports.’’
Junior Andrew Rollyson, a safety/wideout and returning first-team All-State player at Hoover, has no qualms about the transfers.
“We have one goal as a team,’’ Rollyson said, “and that’s just to make it to the big one [the state championship game]. I mean, everybody’s handled it pretty well. Everybody’s competing every day in practice, and it makes everybody better.’’
COVID CONTRASTS: Several football coaches around the state have already gone on record saying that the coronavirus pandemic has hurt their depth for this season. Players who might have helped teams opted not to come out for football because of the uncertainty they experienced last season.
Poca coach Seth Ramsey said there were at least four players not coming out for this year’s squad who could have helped the Dots.
“They could have been contributing,’’ Ramsey said, “special teams guys, depth guys. A lot of it’s COVID. Last year was brutal for the kids because we practiced all the time and never got to play very much. A lot of kids were mentally wore down from it, and it’s really affected us.’’
On the other hand, a few teams have seen added numbers this season, even as COVID lingers.
“We actually have a couple kids now who didn’t play last year because of COVID,’’ said first-year Nitro coach James “Boom’’ McKinney. “These are kids who played maybe their freshman or sophomore years, and their parents made them sit out last year — it might have been because they were scared the kids might get it, and maybe their grandparents might be living at home. There were a few different situations, and I understand that.’’
WEAR CONDITIONING: Chad Lovejoy, Sissonville’s first-year head coach and a former assistant at the school, pointed out that extra conditioning has become part of the team’s regimen in preseason practice as the Indians try to build up their athletes’ bodies to enable them to play both offense and defense.
“We’ve actually put in a conditioning program and built it into our practices,’’ Lovejoy said. “Typically, we’ve just conditioned during practice in football, but we have actually marked out 20 to 25 minutes per day for it. We had the players vote on it, because the first three, four weeks [of the summer] we were cramping up so much, and we’re just not deep, so we told these guys that if you want to go both ways, you’ve got to get in shape, and we need to go do some extra conditioning.
“We told them, ‘It’s not punishment. How do you feel about it?’ And they voted on it and said, ‘Yes, let’s do it.’ So every day, we’ve been committing more time to that, because we’re just not very deep.’’
Lovejoy said the Indians move the extra conditioning sessions around at different portions of their practices.
“We try to mix that up,’’ Lovejoy said, “and that was at the suggestion of our trainer, Jaime Pickett. She said to mix that thing up. We don’t do it immediately at the beginning; it’s always in the middle or at the end.’’