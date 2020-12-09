Four Logan County high school football players have been honored with spots on the All-Cardinal Conference First-Team as selected by the coaches.
Chapmanville Regional High School’s Evan Plumley and Jaxson Turner were voted to the First-Team along with Logan High School’s Aiden Slack and Corey Townsend.
Slack, a wide receiver and defensive back, had a big season for 2-4 during the abbreviated 2020 football season. Slack reeled in 41 passes for 534 yards and three touchdowns. Slack also played at quarterback and on defense. He was 8 of 14 passing for 39 yards and had 29 tackles, a blocked kick, a fumble recovery and a sack on the defensive side of the ball.
Townsend, a senior, had six catches for 99 yards and a touchdown.
Evan Plumley had 22 solo tackles and 11 assists for the 2-3 Tigers. Turner, a running back, had 61 carries for 238 yards and five touchdowns. In addition, he had eight catches for 105 yards. Turner also had 15 tackles on defense.
Chapmanville’s Brody Dalton and Preston Smith were named to the Second Team, along with Logan’s Jordan Hayes and Cameron Hensley.
Hensley, a wide receiver, had 27 grabs for 422 yards and four scores. On defense, he had 14 total tackles and two fumble recoveries.
Hayes, a junior QB, was 102 of 143 passing for 1,169 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. Hayes had a big night for Logan in the finale, completing 35 of 44 passes for 410 yards in a win over James Monroe. Hayes was also Logan’s leading rusher this season with 60 carries for 377 yards and four scores.
Dalton, in his first season as the starting quarterback for Chapmanville, was 42 of 79 passing for 740 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions on the season. He also had 124 rushing yards and a score.
Smith led CRHS receivers with 13 catches for 272 yards and a TD.
Chapmanville’s Josh Atwood, Elijah Stollings and Caleb Whitt were named Honorable Mention All-Conference. Makiah Adams and Kolton Goldie was also Honorable Mention.
Atwood had 26 solo tackles, 12 assists and a sack on the season. Stollings had five grabs for 164 yards. Whitt led the Tigers’ balanced ground game with 60 rushes for 254 yards. Whitt also had 23 solo tackles and seven assists on defense.
Goldie contributed 51 tackles on defense for the Wildcats and also played some at running back and quarterback on offense. Adams had 22 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.
All-Cardinal Conference (As selected by league coaches)
Football
First team
Chapmanville: Evan Plumley, Jaxson Turner; Herbert Hoover: Hunter Bartley, Devin Hatfield, Andrew Rollyson; Logan: Aiden Slack, Corey Townsend; Nitro: Trevor Lowe, Caleb Allawat; Poca: Ethan Payne, Toby Payne, Dillon Taylor; Scott: Dane Messer, Klay Matthews; Sissonville: Jackson Foster, Dylan Griffith, Stevie Carpenter; Wayne: Ethan Bowens, Nathan Beller; Winfield: John Covert, Carson Crouch
Second team
Chapmanville: Brody Dalton, Preston Smith; Herbert Hoover: Jacob Burns, Nick Grayam, Brock Truman; Logan: Jordan Hayes, Cameron Hensley; Nitro: Ethan Lacy, Joseph Udo; Poca: Jay Cook, A.J. Dunbar, Gabe Keech; Scott: Kyle Matthews, Cody Nantz; Sissonville: Braeden Murray, Nick Haning, Seth Patton; Wayne: Preston Childs, Levi Gilkerson; Winfield: Carter Perry, Jaxson Cunningham
Honorable mention
Chapmanville: Josh Atwood, Elijah Stollings, Caleb Whitt; Herbert Hoover: Zach Paxton, Brayden Rollyson; Logan: Makiah Adams, Kolton Goldie; Nitro: Luke Boggs, Elijah Thompson; Poca: Timothy May, Ethan Miller; Scott: Cooper Martin, Gavin Sutphin; Sissonville: Jacob Carter, Ethan Wiseman, Tyler Young; Wayne: Chris Frye, Ben Mills; Winfield: Caden Beam, Ethan Young