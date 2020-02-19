Logan County will be well represented at next week’s West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament, set for Feb. 27-29 at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington.
Chapmanville Regional High School’s Jaxson Turner, Logan High School’s Makiah Adams and Man High School’s Jim Green and Christian Tiller have all qualified.
Adams, wrestling in the 160-pound weight class, was the Class AA Region IV runner-up.
Tiller, also a 160-pounder, took fourth place in the regionals. Green, at 138 pounds, was third place in the regional meet.
Turner took fourth place in the regional meet in the 195-pound weight class.
Turner, a junior, became the first-ever wrestler in Chapmanville history to make it to the state meet.
This is the second season for the team. Chapmanville, coached by Nick McCoy, bested Logan and Man this season to win the Logan County championship.
Turner brings a 39-19 record into the state tourney. He picked up his 50th career win during the regional tourney. Turner is a three-sport standout for the Tigers, also taking part in football and baseball.
Chapmanville’s Connor Farley also notched his 50th career win during the season.
CRHS was two points ahead of Man, while Logan was third in the three meetings between the trio of schools this season.