CHAPMANVILLE - The Chapmanville Tigers have been putting up a lot of goose eggs on the scoreboard lately.
The CRHS baseball team shut out Wayne, 4-0 on the road on Saturday, then came home on Monday and blanked the Class A Van Bulldogs, 10-0, at Chapmanville Regional High School's Ted Ellis Field.
Chapmanville (15-8) got a fine pitching performance from freshman William Kirkendoll against Van.
He went the distance, allowing no runs on two hits with four strikeouts and two walks to notch the win.
Conner Mullins was 4-for-4 at the plate with two triples and one RBI to lead Chapmanville's nine-hit attack.
Casey Hurley doubled and drove in two runs.
J.D. Ferrell, Evan Plumley and Brennan Williams each had a hit and and RBI. Chase Berry also singled.
The Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and six more in the second to take a 9-0 lead. One more run in fifth ended the game early due to the 10-run mercy rule.
In last Saturday's win at struggling Wayne, Plumley, another freshman, pitched a shutout win for the Tigers on the mound.
He also tossed a complete game, going seven innings and allowing no runs on six hits with six strikeouts and one walk.
CRHS outhit the Pioneers 11-6 as Mullins, Williams, Braxton Manns and J.D. Ferrell each had two hits. Ferrell had a double and knocked in one run. Manns had one RBI and Williams drove in two.
Berry added a double for the Tigers. Plumley and Garrett Adkins each had a single.
Chapmanville scored one run in the top of the third, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.
The Tigers were scheduled to host Logan on Tuesday night. CRHS closes out the regular season with two home games - Wednesday vs. Herbert Hoover and Thursday against Lincoln County.
The Class AA sectional tourney is set to begin on May 6.
TIGERS 9TH IN POLL: Chapmanville (15-8) came in at ninth in this week's Class AA WV MetroNews Baseball Rankings.
The Tigers were one of five Cardinal Conference teams in the top 10.
Scott (21-4) is third, Winfield (20-6) fourth, Sissonville (17-4) sixth and Poca (12-8) eighth.
Five-time defending Class AA state champion Bridgeport (18-5) remains first, with Frankfort (18-4) second.
Point Pleasant (16-6) is fifth, East Fairmont (14-9) seventh and Nicholas County (18-5) 10th.
SCOTT WINS CARDINAL TITLE: The Scott High School baseball team secured its first ever Cardinal Conference championship with Monday's 4-2 win at Poca in eight innings.
Carter Lyles was the winning pitcher for the Skyhawks, which improved to 21-4 overall and 12-1 in the conference. He struck out 11 batters over seven innings and allowed two runs on seven hits.
Nathan Kuhn notched the save, hurling a scoreless eighth.
Poca dropped to 12-8, 9-2. The Dots were in second place overall in the conference standings. Winfield is third with a 14-3 league mark. Sissonville is fourth at 7-3 in conference play.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.