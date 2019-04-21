LOGAN - Friday was going to be a fun day of baseball in Logan County.
But that day was spoiled by rain.
Both the Chapmanville Regional and Logan High School baseball teams were going to have a special day on Friday as the Tigers and Wildcats were scheduled to host Bridgeport, the No. 1-ranked Class AA team in the state and the five-time defending state champions.
The Tigers were slated to host the Indians at noon. Bridgeport was then going to pack up and head 10 minutes down the road to play an afternoon game at Logan right afterwards.
Mother Nature, however, did not cooperate as steady rain fell throughout the day.
The two games were called early on Friday morning, saving Bridgeport the long trip south.
Bridgeport (14-2) was originally slated to have a three-game southern West Virginia swing, also taking on the Scott Skyhawks on Saturday afternoon.
Friday's Chapmanville/Bridgeport game was going to be a rematch of the 2015 Class AA state championship game which was won by the Indians in a 5-0 decision at Charleston's Appalachian Power Park.
No. 8-ranked Chapmanville (12-6) and Logan (8-7) have two weeks left in the regular season.
Logan lost 8-0 at home to Winfield on Thursday and have dropped five out of its last seven games.
The Wildcats were slated to host Sissonville on Saturday. Logan then hosts Lincoln County on Monday at 7 and heads to Wayne on Tuesday in another 7 p.m. game. Logan hosts Westside on April 25 and then hosts Belfry, Kentucky on April 26 before playing host to Scott on April 27 at 1 p.m.
Chapmanville plays at Scott on Monday at 7 p.m., then goes to Sissonville on Tuesday and to Westside on April 24. CRHS plays at Point Pleasant on April 26 and at Wayne on April 27.
MAN SPLITS: The Man High School baseball team split in a pair of games on Thursday in Wyoming County, falling 19-5 at Wyoming East and then winning 12-3 at Westside.
No further details were available on the games.
The Hillbillies (9-6) are slated to play at Van on April 24 and travel to Huntington St. Joe in an April 25 doubleheader.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.