MAN — The Man High School football team was hoping to get into the win column on Friday night with a home game against Mount View.
That game, however, has been canceled, reportedly, due to COVID issues.
“Man High Hillbillies’ game scheduled for Friday, Sept. 3 against Mt. View has been canceled at this time,” said Man football videographer Bub Tackett on Twitter.
Man (0-1) was coming off a 21-14 season opening loss to county rival Logan last week at home.
Five players were out that week due to quarantine and COVID contact.
Friday’s game was also to be Man’s annual Hall of Fame Game. A banquet, set up for Thursday night at the Man Memorial Fieldhouse, has also been reportedly canceled.
Mount View was coming into the scheduled game with Man off last week’s 40-0 win over rival River View.
Mount View and Man did not play each other last season in the free-for-all scheduling mess due to COVID restrictions.
Man leads 25-17 in the all-time series which dates back to 1978. The Billies won the last meeting in 2019 by a 48-7 score.
Man was able to rally in last week’s opener, turning a 21-0 deficit to Logan into a respectable 21-14 final after scoring two late fourth quarter touchdowns — one one a run by QB Israel Canterbury, and the other on a Canterbury-to-Jeremiah Harless tipped pass score.
Canterbury finished 13 of 27 passing for 166 yards, also with an interception.
Freshman Dusten Baisden led the Man ground game with 16 rushes for 57 yards.
Harless had five catches for 57 yards. Jacob Walls reeled in three passes for 56 yards, while Jayden Brumfield had three grabs for 38 yards. Fullback Jordan Adams snared one pass for 16 yards and also carried the ball five times for 25 yards.
Xander Mullins led the Man defense with 11 solo tackles and six assists. Baiden had eight solos and four assists. Harless added five solos and two assists. Walls had four stops.
Man played the game without six players, including three offensive linemen who were out due to quarantine.
“I thought our kids dug in and played pretty well,” Man coach Harvey Arms said. “We were without some players due to COVID contact. Three of them were starters. I thought our young kids stepped up. We had the two early plays that we missed tackles. Then in the third quarter we had the snap that we over the quarterback’s head that gave them another touchdown but basically it came down to three plays that hurt us.”
Starting wide receiver/running back Justin Grimmett was also out last week and ruled ineligible. He was expected to have a hearing this week.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.