MORGANTOWN — West Virginia football added a multipurpose running back to its class of 2023 when Jordan Louie committed to the Mountaineer program on June 13. He is the second running back and the 10th overall player in the current class.
Louie, out of Georgia, is the third player from last weekend’s visit group to commit to West Virginia over the past couple of days. Linemen Cooper Young (offense) and Eamon Smalls (defense) announced their pledges on Sunday.
Previously playing for Bryant High School in Cottondale, Alabama, Louie moved to Meadowcreek High in Norcross, Georgia, for his junior season, where he excelled in multiple roles last year. He had 76 carries for 721 yards and 11 scores, balancing that with 54 receptions for 489 yards and another six touchdowns. Capping off his versatility, he also had 18 kickoff returns for 450 yards and four TDs in the return game. That works out to one score for every seven times he touched the ball.
WVU put a recent rush on Louie, offering him at the end of May and then hosting him on a visit this past weekend. After a trip home to think things over, he chose the Mountaineers over Power Five offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland and Purdue. Other notable offers came from Coastal Carolina, Arkansas State, Army, UCF, Memphis, FAU, Georgia State, Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky.
Without question, it’s Louie’s versatility that jumps off the screen. He’s equally adept at running and catching the ball, and can also be split out into the slot to take advantage of his pass-catching skills. Add in his kick-return ability, and he’s a weapon that can be deployed in most any offensive situation.
A strongly-built runner who displays excellent pad level, Louie breaks tackles regularly, but also has the burst to get upfield quickly when he identifies his crease. He doesn’t waste time or steps in making moves, and his inclination is always to get vertical when assessing his options.
On multiple plays, Louie also displays an excellent stiff-arm to keep tacklers from getting into his body, and complements that with a jump cut that can leave then grasping for contact. He’s also very comfortable with the ball, catching it in a variety of ways, including on jet sweeps and passes out of the backfield as well as on conventional routes when lining up in the slot.
Overall, he’s just the sort of multipurpose threat that can be utilized in numerous ways in West Virginia’s offense. He joins fellow back Jahiem White in WVU’s 2023 class, giving the Mountaineers five offensive and five defensive players to date.