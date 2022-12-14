GALLERY: Logan defeats Huskies Tanner Halstead Tanner Halstead Author email Dec 14, 2022 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 6 Buy Now Scotty Browning (2) scores on a pull-up jumper in the lane for Logan. Photos by Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Logan’s Jarron Glick (5) shoots a 3-pointer from the wing. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Logan’s Garrett Williamson (11) puts up a shot vs Hoover’s (10) Cam Buckner. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Logan's Julius Clancy (1) and Hoover's Elijah Saunders (2) battle for a loose ball. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Scotty Browning (2)shoots a baseline jumper over the Huskies (3) Garrett Wentz. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now The Wildcats Jarron Glick (5) shoots over Hoover’s (3) Garrett Wentz. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Logan High defeated Herbert Hoover 78-52 on Dec. 8, 2022. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tanner Halstead Author email Follow Tanner Halstead Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView