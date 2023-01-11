GALLERY: Unranked Mingo Central stuns Class AAA No. 3 Logan Wildcats 50-49 Jan 11, 2023 Jan 11, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 16 Buy Now Mingo Central’s Ethan Thompson grabs a rebound against the Logan Wildcats on Jan. 3. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Mingo Central’s Kendan Trent (24) moves the ball and trying to get out of reach of Logan’s Drew Berry (32). Photos by Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Logan’s Drew Berry (32) shoots a corner three pointer against the Miners in the first half. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Mingo Central’s Malaki Sheppard (4) goes for a loose ball with a pair of Wildcats in Julius Clancy (1) and Jarron Glick (5) fight for it as well. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Mingo's Malaki Sheppard (4) makes a pass to the corner overtop of Logan's Scotty Browning (2) after a fake to the basket. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Mingo Central’s Matthew Hatfield (3) drives the ball up the court with Logan’s Julius Clancy (1) attached to his hip. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Mingo Central's Kendan Trent (24) shoots a layup over Logan's Garrett Williamson (11) after a speedy drive to the rim. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Mingo Central's Kendan Trent (24) shoots a corner three in their matchup with the Logan Wildcats. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Malaki Sheppard (4) for Mingo Central moves the ball up court. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Mingo Central's Kendan Trent (24) looks for a passing lane while Logan's Derek Browning (10) looks to interrupt. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Logan's Scotty Browning (2) shoots a layup after a swift drive to the basket against the Mingo Central Miners Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Mingo Central’s Malaki Sheppard (4) and Logan’s McCormick Ilderton (20) spot a loose ball and pounce on it. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Logan Wildcats coaching staff implores their team's performance midway through their game against Mingo Central. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Logan’s Scotty Browning (2) shoots a reverse layup as Mingo Central’s Jake Cline (12) attempts to block the shot. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Logan's Scotty Browning (2) moves the ball after snagging a rebound against the Miners. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Logan Wildcats cheerleaders perform a routine during a timeout. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Prep basketball action from Mingo Central’s upset win over the Class AAA No. 3 Logan Wildcats. The Miners won, 50-49 from a late-game free throw that put Mingo ahead for good. You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mingo Central Logan Wildcats Basketball Sport Game Free Throw Class Aaa No. Miner Win Recommended for you Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView