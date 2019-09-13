CHAPMANVILLE -- After two tough losses to Sissonville and Poca to start off the season the Chapmanville Regional High School football team knew that it wasn't going to get any easier this week.
Not in the Cardinal Conference.
And not against a tough Winfield team.
That ended up being the case as the Generals had command over the Tigers in a 48-13 romp at Chapmanville's Tiger Stadium.
With the victory, Winfield improved to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the Cardinal Conference. The Generals have won two straight after losing to Class AAA Hurricane in the opener. Winless Chapmanville, slogging its way through a rebuilding season, dropped to 0-3, 0-3.
Winfield, which avenged last year's 21-12 loss to the Tigers, improved to 18-3 in the all-time series.
Quarterback Nick Vance, who has battled injuries in his prep career, had a big night for the Generals, rushing for 194 yards on 12 carries and scoring four touchdowns on runs of 28, 16, 61 and 32. He was also 8 of 13 passing for 123 yards.
John Covert had 56 yards on the ground on 11 carries and scored a touchdown for Winfield. Hunter Morris reeled in four passes on the night for 54 yards. Carter Perry had two grabs for 53 yards.
The Generals limited Chapmanville to just two scores on the night, both on runs by senior quarterback Chase Berry.
Chapmanville is scheduled to return to action next Friday night at Nitro in a 7 p.m. kickoff. Winfield hosts Wayne in a big Cardinal Conference showdown. Game game also has a 7 p.m. kick.
In other action involving Logan County teams on Friday night, Logan dropped to 0-3 with a 52-6 loss at home to Mingo Central (2-1). Man improved to 3-0 with a 40-0 victory at 0-3 Westside.
Look for more on all three games in the Wednesday print edition of The Logan Banner.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com