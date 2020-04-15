Had it not been for Teddy Nelson, the Logan High School football team might have had the success that they did in the 2012 grid season.
Nelson, only 25, passed away on Saturday, April 11 due to complications of COVID-19 at Logan Regional Medical Center.
He had been hospitalized and was reportedly on a ventilator for nearly two weeks.
Just before his diagnosis and subsequent hospitalization, Nelson made a Facebook post March 28 asking for prayers. The post would ultimately turn out to be his last.
Nelson was a 2013 graduate of Logan High School and a former offensive and defensive lineman for the Wildcat football team. More recently, he was a welder who worked for a mine equipment repair company.
Gary Mullins, Nelson's football coach at Logan, remembered him as an extremely hard worker, “a gentle giant” and a joy to be around.
“The words 'gentle giant' couldn't be applied to anyone but him,” he said. “He was a big strong tough guy but I never knew him having a problem with anybody. This is why it is so hard with a kid like that. He always had a smile on his face. A lot of people say that about a lot of different people but that was true with him. He was always smiling and happy to be where he was whether he was working his butt off on the field or whatever he was doing. He really loved playing football. There was no hiding it. It was written all over him. He really loved being on the football team."
Nelson played for the Logan football team primarily during his senior season in 2012, a grid campaign which saw the Triple-A Wildcats go 7-3 and narrowly miss making it to the Class AAA playoffs.
With a 6-foot-3, 325-pound frame, Nelson was an imposing figure out on the football field and started for the Wildcats at nose guard on the defensive side of the ball.
Logan had come off back-to-back Class AAA playoff berths in 2010 and 2011.
The 2010 team went 6-5, eventually falling 42-8 at George Washington in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs.
The next year in 2011 Logan would go 8-3, losing a first round home playoff game to Parkersburg South.
The 2012 team would have another successful season.
“The 2012 team was a special team. We were 7-3 and just barely missed making it to the playoffs,” he said. “Teddy was a huge part of that team. Him and Thomas Hunter pretty much dominated the inside A gap and also branched out to the B gaps. They dominated there. Teddy was so good in there that he allowed us to be a lot better than we thought we would be that year.”
Mullins said Nelson, with his size, was a dominant player. He also saw spot duty in the backfield as a fullback or H-back in short yardage situations and also was a member of Logan's O-line.
“He was our nose guard on defense,” Mullins said. “But what we did a lot was put him in the backfield in our heavy package. We would take a wide receiver out and put him between a guard and a tackle behind the line of scrimmage. He would clear the way and he was very good at that. A lot of those linemen that you put back there don't block very good from that position because they are not used to having their hand down but he never had a problem. We would run right behind him.
"I don't know if anyone ever stopped us from needing the yards that we needed to gain when we went to that package. He was our goal line fullback and he did a great job. He would be what they call an H-back now which teams move around and create blocking mismatches. We had a lot of success with him doing that that year. He was very good at it and he was a natural.”
Occasionally, Mullins would give Nelson a few carries out of the backfield.
“We always tried to give some of those linemen who blocked in the backfield some carries,” Mullins said.
Nelson played mostly his senior year.
“He worked extremely hard, one of the hardest working players that I ever had to get ready for his senior year,” Mullins said. “I don't want to misquote but I believe he lost about 60 pounds that year. He would work hard every day. He would have extra cardio workouts during the day. We would work out early in the morning and into the afternoon and he would come again late at night and work out. He definitely had a great work ethic. That whole team had a great work ethic and he epitomized all of those guys that worked really hard. You could just tell that he was not going to be denied playing his senior year. He was one of the reasons that we were as successful as much as we were.”
Mullins said Nelson will be missed by the whole community.
“He was always there to help,” he said. “If you were cleaning out the locker room or if you were moving equipment he would volunteer and be right there to help you. Everything he did he did with a smile on his face. This is what makes it so hard. You see someone who is so full of life, and loving life. You can tell when you walk around you see a lot of people who hate living life. He was the exact opposite. He loved living life. He loved people and he loved being a part of Logan High School. He's going to be sorely missed by all of us. It's so sad having someone so young not being with us anymore.”