The year 2020 has been like no other.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s girls’ basketball tournament was shut down midway in and was never completed.
Fast forward to the 2020-21 basketball season and things have not really improved much on the sports scene.
Due to virus concerns the start of the season was delayed until January 11 by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.
The news was a big blow to student athletes and coaches from across the state.
“It’s devastating to the kids not being able to participate. It’s a very sad situation,” Logan High School girls’ basketball coach Kevin Gertz.
Girls’ basketball practices were originally scheduled to start on Monday, Nov. 16.
The Logan girls had two preseason scrimmages set up and were originally slated to host Poca on Dec. 3 in the season opener.
Now, Logan and other teams will have to wait until mid-January.
“Being shut down sucks,” Gertz said. “But I do understand for safety. My thoughts are if kids are allowed to go to school, then they should be allowed to practice and play. If kids can be in classrooms together, then I feel they should be allowed to go to games. I understand the severity of this virus. And, I for one am scared to death of it due to my health problems. But if they’re allowed to play I will coach every day. I’m not sick and give all I can to my kids.”
The Lady Cats graduated no seniors from last year’s 10-15 team and were looking forward to a successful season.
In the West Virginia Sports News Girls Basketball Preseason Poll, Logan was ranked No. 5 in the state in Class AAA.
Logan is heading back up to the 3A level this season as the WVSSAC implements a new four-class format for the first time ever.
The Lady Cats join a new Class AAA sectional with Scott, Lincoln County, Wayne and and Huntington St. Joe, a former Single-A state powerhouse in girls’ basketball, which is jumping up two classes.
“We will be one of two five-team sections in the state,” Gertz said. “Everybody else has four. One other section only has three.”
Sectional games will be played at the higher seed’s gym.
“We wanted to have it at the field house,” Gertz said. “If you are going to have crowds I think you’ll make more money having it at one place.”
Opposite Logan in Class AAA Region 4 Section 1 and possible regional tournament opponents include Nitro, Point Pleasant, Ripley and Winfield.
The regional will be tough as well, Gertz said.
“Winfield will be in somewhat of a rebuild,” he said. “But as big as their school is they won’t have to be in rebuild for long. They lost the majority of their players. Nitro has Baylee Goins back but they lost every other starter. They have a couple of girls that transferred in as did Winfield. Point Pleasant is normally the weakest team in that section but they had the most girls come out for basketball this year with any team in our region. So maybe things are looking up for them.
“We used to play Ripley back when Shayna Gore played. They are normally a very strong girls’ basketball team. I talked to their coach and they said they had three seniors quit and a junior and a sophomore not come out. Some of them would have been starters.”