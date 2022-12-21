LOGAN — The Lady Wildcats of Logan have found some confidence this past week as they picked up their second win in a row after a rocky start to their season.
Coach Kevin Gertz’s team took care of Poca on Dec. 15 and then traveled to Madison to face the Scott Skyhawks on Dec. 19. Logan prevailed in both games and has proved they are becoming a tough team to beat.
Natalie Blankenship led the charge against the Dots with 14-points and the Wildcat defense came into its own after only allowing Poca to score 25 total points. Logan would come out victorious by a score of 50-25.
Poca would only have one player in double digits in Madison Nehme with 12-points.
“It was just our game from the beginning,” concluded Gertz.
Next, the Wildcats decided to stir the hawks nest up against the Skyhawks with a 16-point victory over coach Harper’s squad in Madison. Two players from Gertz’s team had career nights on Dec. 19 that being Addyson Amick with 15-points and Rylee Conn with 12-points. Scott’s Kelsey Harper had 19-points on the night.
“We played well for the most part but we had a little bit of foul trouble throughout the night,” said Gertz. “I am proud of how we battled through that and finished the night the way we did.”
Logan came out on top with a score of 56-40.
Gertz and his Wildcats will have a lengthy Christmas break and will be back in action on Dec. 28 against the Ripley Vikings at Willie Akers Arena at 7 p.m.
SCORE BY QUARTERS
LHS — 6 21 12 11 — 50
POCA — 6 6 6 7 — 25
SCORING STATISTICS
LHS — N. Blankenship 14, H. Crouse 10, A. Amick 8, A. Adkins 8, P. Bragg 4, B. Mosby 3, R. Conn 2, M. Haugen 1
POCA — M. Nehme 12, H. Moore 6, A. Raynes 3, M. Wick 2, R. Wilkerson 2
SCORE BY QUARTER
LHS: 19 19 6 12 — 50
SHS: 11 13 6 10 — 40
SCORING STATISTICS
LHS: A. Amick 15, R. Conn 12, H. Crouse 9, N. Blankenship 9, A. Adkins 6, B. Mosby 3, A. Albright 2
SHS: K. Harper 19, J. Butcher 7, C. Robinson 6, C. Roberts 4, O. Moore 2, M. Smith 2