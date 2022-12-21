Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — The Lady Wildcats of Logan have found some confidence this past week as they picked up their second win in a row after a rocky start to their season.

Coach Kevin Gertz’s team took care of Poca on Dec. 15 and then traveled to Madison to face the Scott Skyhawks on Dec. 19. Logan prevailed in both games and has proved they are becoming a tough team to beat.

