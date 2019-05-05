The Associated Press
CINCINNATI - The crowd was energized for Nick Senzel's debut. A pair of three-run homers by Derek Dietrich helped the Reds surge ahead by eight runs. It looked as though the San Francisco Giants were headed for yet another horrid outcome at Great American Ball Park.
Instead, the Giants pulled off an against-the-odds comeback, led by a player who's been through one of his own.
Stephen Vogt hit a tying , two-out homer in the ninth inning, and Evan Longoria connected in the 11th for a 12-11 victory on Friday night that ended San Francisco's streak of seven straight losses at Great American Ballpark since 2016. It was the fifth time in franchise history that the Giants overcame an eight-run deficit for a win. The last time was 1989, also in Cincinnati.
"We've had a tough time here, you come in here and it's the first game and you get down by eight runs and you say, 'Oh, man, there's something about this ballpark,'" manager Bruce Bochy said.
The Giants put together by far their best offensive game of the season to pull it out, led by their backup catcher.
Vogt was called up earlier in the week, completing a long comeback from shoulder surgery that wiped out his 2018 season. He got into the game as part of a double switch after the Giants fell so far behind. Vogt singled and scored in a three-run rally in the eighth inning, then tied it 11-11 in the ninth with his two-out homer off Raisel Iglesias.
"It kind of felt like my first career homer. I kind of blacked out," Vogt said. "There were a lot of emotions going around the bases, mostly pure joy."
Longoria led off the 11th with a homer just inside the left field foul pole off Jared Hughes (2-1), allowing San Francisco to get the better of a matchup between the NL's two worst offenses.
Reyes Moronta (1-2) escaped a threat in the 10th inning. Will Smith retired the side in the 11th for his eighth save in eight chances.
Cincinnati surged ahead 8-0 as Dietrich hit a pair of three-run homers off Tyler Beede, a former first-round pick who lasted only 2 1/3 innings. A big night for the majors' worst offense - Cincinnati came in batting .207 - wasn't enough.
"Incredible, honestly," Beede said. "I put us in quite a hole there."
Senzel played a small role in a wild game.
The second overall pick in the 2016 draft was called up and started in center field. Senzel got the loudest cheers in pregame introductions and went 1 for 5 with a pair of walks. He also got an ovation for running down a flyball on the warning track.
"I've been dreaming about it, and it was nothing like that," Senzel said. "Walking to the plate, hearing my name being called, hearing the crowd - the city of Cincinnati having my back was something special."
The Giants also have struggled to hit, batting .214 as a team, and made a move pregame to help the offense. Outfielder Mike Gerber was called up from Triple-A. He doubled and walked in four plate appearances.
Big 8 comebacks
The Giants' other wins after erasing eight-run deficits were in 1947 at Pittsburgh, 1970 at Atlanta and 1970 at the Dodgers.
Famous company
Dietrich became the first major league second baseman to hit a pair of three-run homers or better in the first three innings of a game since Reds Hall of Famer Joe Morgan on Aug. 19, 1974, according to STATS.
Hitless Votto
Reds leadoff hitter Joey Votto made a pair of outs as the Reds sent 10 batters to the plate in the third inning, only the second time in his career that he made two outs in an inning. He also did it against the Mets on July 18, 2008. Votto went 0 for 7 overall, dropping his average to .217.
Streaking
Buster Posey singled in the fourth inning, extending his hitting streak to a season-high nine games.
Parra farewell
The Giants designed outfielder Gerardo Parra for assignment to open a spot for Gerber. Parra signed a minor league deal in February and made the opening day roster but batted only .198 with one homer.
Trainer's room
Giants: Catcher Erik Kratz went on the 10-day injury list with a mild strain in his left hamstring.
Reds: Third baseman Eugenio Suarez got a planned day out of the lineup. He pinch hit in the ninth and flied out.
METS 1, REDS 0: This may have been Thor's most dominant bolt of brilliance yet.
Noah Syndergaard became the first pitcher in 36 years to homer and throw a complete game in a 1-0 victory, lifting the New York Mets over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.
Syndergaard (2-3) struck out 10 and allowed four hits in his second career shutout, shaking off a sloppy start to the season with a do-it-all effort. He became the first Mets starter to get an out in the eighth this year and the franchise's first starter ever to go yard in a 1-0 complete game.
Thor did his hammering in the third inning, driving a ball 407 feet to the opposite field off Tyler Mahle (0-4).
"I got that one pretty good," the left-handed hitter said with a smile.
"It looked like a righty hit it," manager Mickey Callaway said. "A power-hitting righty."
The previous pitcher to homer in a 1-0 complete game was the Los Angeles Dodgers' Bob Welch against the Reds on June 17, 1983, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Syndergaard, a hard-throwing All-Star in 2016, entered with a 6.35 ERA this season. His velocity picked up a tick from where he'd been, topping out at 99.5 mph on his final pitch to freeze Yasiel Puig.
The right-hander had said chilly temperatures were making it difficult to grip the ball in previous starts. Working under sunny skies for a rare noon start, Thor busted out thunder and lightning in broad daylight.
"It was nice to be able to pitch in some nice weather," Syndergaard said.
Syndergaard's second homer this season was the sixth of his career, tying Tom Seaver for second among Mets pitchers, one behind Dwight Gooden's team record.
New York entered with three homers from its pitching staff - including one each from Jacob deGrom and Wheeler - which was tied with Arizona for the major league lead.
The Mets' four homers matched the franchise season record set in 2016.
"They love to hit," Callaway said. "There's times we'll let them swing away in big situations when other teams might have their pitchers bunt. Our pitchers can get it done, so you want to give them a chance. They take it more seriously than most."
Syndergaard's shot was the 11th homer by a pitcher in the majors this season, on pace to easily surpass the 34 such drives in 2003 for the most since the introduction of the designated hitter in 1973. That comes as momentum has built recently to bring the DH to the NL.
"Am I a fan of the DH? I'm really not," Syndergaard said. "Really both sides. I like hitting. It's fun. It keeps me relaxed out there pitching. On the other side, a lot of other opposing pitchers don't really know how to swing the bat that well, so I just see it as an opportunity to get a couple extra strikeouts."
The game breezed by in 2 hours, 10 minutes, the fastest Mets game this season by over 30 minutes.
Waving Winker
Reds leadoff hitter Jesse Winker got an earful from Mets fans after waving tauntingly at the Citi Field faithful following a pair of victories earlier in the series. Winker was booed prior to his first at-bat and waved at sarcastically by fans after striking out in the first and sixth.
Jeers peaked in the ninth, when Winker was ejected arguing balls and strikes with plate umpire Marty Foster. Kyle Farmer replaced Winker and struck out looking, with the punchout going on Winker's record.
"That's baseball," Winker said of all the heckling. "We're playing on the road. Fans always get on you. It's part of the game. It's fun. It's fan interaction. I think that's what the game wants."
Pretty good, too
Mahle delivered five solid innings, with the only damage coming on Syndergaard's strike. Mahle struck out seven with four hits and no walks.
The Reds entered with 99 runs allowed this season, tied with AL East-leading Tampa Bay for best in baseball. They allowed one run over the final 18 innings of the series.
"We knew he's a good hitter," Mahle said of Syndergaard. "And I just tried to throw a fastball away, figured to get ahead, and it wasn't a very competitive pitch and he made me pay for it."
Trainer's room
Reds: First Baseman Joey Votto was out of the lineup for rest but entered as a pinch hitter.
Mets: Center Wilson Ramos took Winker's foul tip off his right knee in the third. He crumpled in pain and was visited by a trainer but remained in the game. ... First Baseman Pete Alonso was held out of the lineup to rest but pinch hit for Dominic Smith in the sixth.