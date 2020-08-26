LOGAN — Elizabeth Gillette has high hopes in her first season as head coach of the Logan High School golf team.
The 2020 season, however, has been delayed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Then Logan County was deemed red in the new color-coded virus map causing further delays in extracurricular activities across the county.
The delay has canceled the first few scheduled matches for the Wildcats but Gillette said she hopes to get Logan back on the links very soon.
“The season usually begins at the beginning of August,” Gillette said. “The first three weeks of our schedule have been completely canceled right from the get go. Right now, we are in the red and we have to be orange to practice. So it’s a wait-and-see game because of our numbers. We have a schedule, and hopefully we can get things going. That’s our hope. We have great potential if we can get going.”
In the meantime, Gillette has encouraged her Logan golfers to practice on their own.
“You compete as a team but you also compete against yourself,” she said. “It really makes it easy for them to work on their own. I’ve encouraged them to all practice on their own with the hopes to getting to compete. This is my first year as the coach. Cliff Motes coached for 20 years and those are big shoes to fill.”
Logan has four golfers on the team, three boys and one girl.
Rosey Gillette, the coach’s daughter, is the only female member of the team.
Twins Chad and Jared Burnette, the younger brothers of Chapmanville Regional High School golf coach Eric Burnette, and freshman Jameson Harmon round out the roster.
“We have a very competitive little team this year,” Gillette said. “If we play I think that we’re going to do very well. They are all very very talented player. Three of them are returning and the other is a new player and a freshman. I think that we are going to be very very competitive this year. They all score very well. As far as the conference goes I think they will hold their own and do very well.”
Gillette said the Burnette brothers are especially strong off the tee.
“The twins have very long drives,” she said.
Harmon is the newcomer.
“Jameson does not have much experience but he’s going to be like a sponge and he will soak it up,” Gillette said. “He’s going to be very valuable but there will be a learning curve there. He has a lot of raw potential.”
Gillette said Rosey Gillette is good enough to compete with the boys.
“We have one girl and she’s good enough to compete with the boys,” she said. “She has a great short game. A lot of the boys are good on the long shots and not as good around the greens but she has a great short game.”
Gillette said her team has great cohesiveness.
“What is great about our team this year is that they have fantastic chemistry,” she said. “They have a good sense of team and they are very very supportive of each other. That’s important that we jell as a team. They competition has been healthy but they are also supportive like a family. It’s a great group of kids.”
Gillette, a LHS graduate, said she’s happy to be the team’s coach.
“I was the first girl on Logan High School’s golf team back in the day,” she said. “Back in the day it was all boys and it was not co-ed. I’ve lived all over the country. I went to school at UK. I went to San Francisco for six years and Charleston, South Carolina for six years. Then I came back home after a lot of years after being gone. I’m proud to be a Wildcat again and proud to be able to support the school. I’m an architect and a teacher.”
2020 Logan High School Golf Schedule:
Aug. 26: Cardinal Conference Tournament, at Big Bend, TBA
Aug. 31: vs. Capital, Charleston Catholic, Riverside, at Big Bend, TBA
Sept. 9: vs. George Washington, Capital, St. Albans, at Big Bend, TBA
Sept. 10: vs. South Charleston, Sissonville, Sherman, at Big Bend, TBA
Sept. 14: vs. Chapmanville, Man, at Logan Country Club, TBA
Sept. 15: vs. Chapmanville, Sherman, at Logan Country Club, TBA
Sept. 17: vs. Mingo Central, at Logan Country Club, TBA
Sept. 22: vs. South Charleston, Herbert Hoover, at Edgewood, TBA
Sept. 23: vs. Riverside, Sherman, at Big Bend, TBA
Sept. 24: vs. Mingo Central, at Twisted Gun, TBA
Sept. 28: Regional meet, TBA
Oct. 7-8: State meet, at Oglebay Park (Wheeling), TBA
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.