RED JACKET - Football players in the Tug Valley area will have a good opportunity to improve their game while also being seen by college coaches as Glenville State College will once again be hosting a summer football camp at James H. "Buck" Harless Stadium.
The camp will be on Tuesday, June 11 high atop Miner Mountain from 5-8 p.m., with registration kicking off at 4:45.
This marks the second straight year that the Pioneers have come down to Mingo County to host a camp with a great turnout of 50-plus campers.
Glenville State is a D2 school located in Glenville, West Virginia. They compete in the Mountain East Athletic Conference (MEC).
The Pioneers hired a new head coach back in the early part of spring when they named Mike Kellar as the 25th head coach in school history.
Kellar has been a head coach at three different DII schools and boasts a career record of 51-35. His most recent gig was as offensive coordinator for the West Liberty Hilltoppers in 2018.
A notable name on the Glenville State coaching staff is longtime Division I offensive line coach Rick Trickett.
Glenville State says Trickett will serve as the assistant head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach for the Pioneers.
Trickett was Glenville State's head coach in 1999. He spent a decade as offensive line coach at Florida State and six seasons at West Virginia. His other Division I stops included LSU, Auburn and Mississippi State.
Trickett's son, Travis, is the tight ends and inside receivers coach under Neil Brown at West Virginia. Another son, Clint Trickett, was a quarterback for WVU in 2013 and 2014 and at Florida State in 2011 and 2012.
No word on if coach Trickett will make the journey down to Miner Mountain for the camp.
The registration fee for the camp is $30 and can be paid on the day of the camp. The camp is for students from any area school who will be in high school during the 2019-20 school year.
The Pioneers are also hosting a camp the day prior at Cabell Midland High School in Ona, West Virginia. For more information on the camp contact coach Mike Kellar at (304) 462-6230 or email at mike.kellar@glenville.edu.
Jarrid McCormick is a sports reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.