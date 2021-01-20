CHAPMANVILLE — Kristina Gore and the Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ basketball team have updated its 2021 prep schedule.
It’s the second such revision after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delayed the winter sports season.
Basketball teams and winter sports athletes are allowed to begin practices for the 2021 season on Feb. 15 and begin playing games on March 3.
Chapmanville was originally slated to open the season in early December and then, after the second delay to the season, was slated to start on Jan. 26 at Wayne.
The Lady Tigers’ new season opener is set for March 3 at home against non-conference foe Sherman.
CRHS then plays March 5 at new Class AA sectional foe Liberty0Raleigh before hosting Herbert Hoover on March 8 in the Cardinal Conference and home opener.
Fourteen games are on the Lady Tigers’ schedule, including eight league games and six non-conference matchups.
In addition to the single non-conference games against Sherman and Liberty-Raleigh, Chapmanville also has a home-and-away series with Mingo Central and single contests against Lincoln County and Summers County.
The Lady Tigers play single games against all eight Cardinal Conference foes.
The regular season finale is April 8 at home against Summers County.
The sectional and regional tournaments follow and the girls’ state tournament is set for April 27-May 1 at the Charleston Coliseum.
Gore, a former CRHS assistant coach under David Williamson, begins her first season at the helm. She replaces outgoing coach Johnny Williamson. Williamson coached the Lady Tigers for four years and had some success, taking the Lady Tigers as far as the Class AA regional championship game twice.
The Lady Tigers were 16-7 last season, falling 39-37 to county rival Logan in the Class AA sectional tournament.
Gore, a 2007 CRHS graduate, hopes her young team is able to have some success in 2021 basketball season.
Four graduated senior starters are lost from last year’s team, including Allie Farmer, Graci Brumfield, Ali Williamson and Olivia Dalton. A fifth player, Abbie Myers, transferred to Logan at mid-season last year.
“The past two years the team was blessed with talented and experienced senior classes,” Gore said. “We have zero seniors and only one returning starter from last season. Our starting five and supporting cast spots are wide open. While I have an idea of who those players should be, they will have to earn it. There’s a very hardworking and talented group of eighth-graders at CMS and Harts. I’ve coached almost all of our current players at CMS. So, while coaching changes can be difficult, I feel like we have a leg up in the sense that most of these girls know me and what I expect out of them as human beings and players. We will make great strides quickly in establishing our culture and what it means to be a Lady Tiger.”
The only returning starter for the Lady Tigers is 6-foot junior center Hollee Blair.
2021 Chapmanville Regional High School
Girls’ Basketball Schedule:
March 3: Sherman, 7 p.m.
March 5: at Liberty-Raleigh, 6:30 p.m.
March 8: *Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
March 11: *Wayne, 7 p.m.
March 15: *at Nitro, 7 p.m.
March 17: at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
March 20: *at Winfield, 7 p.m.
March 22: *at Logan, 7 p.m.
March 24: Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
March 26: Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
March 29: *Poca, 7 p.m.
April 2: *at Sissonville, 7 p.m.
April 6: *Scott, 7 p.m.
April 8: Summers County, 7 p.m.
* Cardinal Conference game