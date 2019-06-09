LOGAN - Shayna Gore's impromptu basketball camp couldn't have gone any better than it did. That was her assessment as the first-ever Shayna Gore Basketball Camp came to an end on Thursday at Logan High School's Willie Akers Arena.
The two-day camp attracted more than 70 local boys and girls and half of the camp proceeds, $1,110, was donated by Gore back to the Logan County All-Girls Basketball League.
Gore presented the check to Mike Tothe and Mark Keyser of the league on Thursday afternoon.
"Camp was so fun!" Gore said in a Tweet. "Had bunch of parents tell me their kids want basketball rims outside their house this summer and a little girl made her first ever basket at camp after learning properly how to shoot. The game of basketball is FUN!!!!!"
Gore said the idea for a basketball camp in her hometown was hatched by her agent, Alicia Lopez.
Gore, a Logan High School graduate and the school's all-time leading scorer, just finished up her four-year career at Marshall University and its hoping to sign a professional contract soon to play in Europe.
"I was talking to my agent and she was like, 'why don't you do something in your home town?' But I was kind of scared because there's a lot of girls and boys that play AAU and it's the three-week period, so maybe I could, so I found some days," Gore said. "So I got with Mike (Tothe) and Randall (Adkins) of the Dream team and Coach (Kevin) Gertz and I finally came up with these two dates. I was lucky to get this gym and finally Mike helped me out and got the field house.
"Then Gore thought of an idea to donate some of the camp proceeds back to the All-Girls League, where she began playing the game of basketball some 15 years ago.
"I was talking to my mom, 'What can I do? What can I do to give back?' Maybe give some of the money to Mike," Gore said. "I was one of the first girls to play in the All-Girls League. That's made me who I am today."
Gore said she has a lot of fond memories of the All-Girls League. Later she played AAU ball before donning the blue and gold of the Logan Wildcats.
"I remember like it was yesterday, playing in the All-Girls League, playing for Mike and then going to play for the Thunder," Gore said. "Mike did a lot for me. He's a part of who I am today."
Gore had a historic prep career at Logan High School as she led the Cinderella Lady Cats to the 2013 Class AAA state championship game.
She averaged 28 points per game her senior year in 2015 and was named as the West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year.
Named First-Team All-State three years in a row, Gore closed out her prep career with 1,991 points, the most in Logan High School history for either gender.
Gore became Logan's all-time leading scorer by sinking a layup in a home game against Winfield on February 20, 2015. She was presented a plaque by Logan coach Kevin Gertz following the hoop.
"I thought I was going to miss that layup, to be honest, because I was so nervous," Gore said.
Gore came on as a freshman player at Logan in 2012.
Then the following season, she led Logan to the Class AAA state tournament.
Logan defeated Princeton in the state tourney opener at the Charleston Civic Center, then upset Spring Valley 52-49 in the state semifinals to reach the state finals.
In the semifinal victory over the Timberwolves and with the game tied at 49 in the closing seconds, Gore dribbled across the top of the key looking for a possible game-winning shot. She then found teammate Hannah Tothe, wide open, standing behind the 3-point arc.
Tothe calmly drained the clutch 3-point shot with three seconds left, putting Logan into the state finals where the Lady Cats lost 58-34 to Parkersburg South.
Tothe was on hand this week at the camp, serving as one of the instructors.
Gore said she has fond memories of Logan's 2013 run and Tothe's dramatic game winner.
"I remember this like it was yesterday. They pressed us and I caught it in the corner. I crossed over and drew a double team. I guess they thought I was going to be the one to take the last shot. I did too," Gore said. "I then did a spin move, saw her open and kicked it to her and she made it. I sometimes go back and watch our senior video because that video clip is in it. I sometimes go back and watch it just to relive it."
Gore went on to have a successful career with the Thundering Herd. This year in her senior season she averaged 20 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game and was named to the First-Team All-Conference USA Team. She shot 38 percent from beyond the 3-point arc, sinking a total of 90 3s. She also had 50 steals and nearly 100 assists.
Gore was second in C-USA in scoring last season and was named to the All-Conference Second Team the last two hoop campaigns.
Looking back on it, Gore said Marshall was the perfect fit for her.
"I got chills thinking about having Marshall across my chest," she said. "Once you are there you really don't want to leave. I chose Marshall because I wanted to stay close to home. I could have went to other places such as Texas Tech, Wake Forest or North Carolina but when I stepped on Marshall's campus it felt like home. This was it for me. I accomplished a lot there individually but I would trade every single award there to have a championship. I really wanted that. It's something that I never really reached. Each season was a roller coaster season."
Gore said she's amazed at how fast the last eight years of playing at Logan and Marshall have gone by.
"I can't believe it," she said. "It's like I have blinked and it's over. College went by even faster than high school ever did but I do have all the memories."
