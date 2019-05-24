LOGAN - Shayna Gore will be giving back to the Logan community and LA, the Logan Area.
Gore, a Marshall University women's basketball standout the last four years, will be hosting her own basketball camp, The Shayna Gore Summer Basketball Camp, June 5-6 at the old Logan East gym.
The camp runs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day and is for boys and girls ages 4-16.
Gore is excited about the upcoming camp, saying on Twitter, "Took everybody's advice... super excited to hold my first summer basketball camp in June in my hometown! Hope to see everybody out!"
Gore had a big career with the Thundering Herd. In her senior season this year she averaged 20 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game and was named to the First-Team All-Conference USA Team.
She shot 38 percent from beyond the 3-point arc, sinking a total of 90 3s. She also had 50 steals and nearly 100 assists.
Gore was second in C-USA in scoring last season and was named to the All-Conference Second Team the last two seasons.
"Means a lot," Gore said of this year's First-Team selection. "I put a lot of work in this season and before the season to get where I am today. It's for sure a blessing. I couldn't do it without my teammates. They push me everyday to be my greatest. Without them I wouldn't be the player I am."
Marshall finished 17-15 this season, falling 83-71 to Appalachian State in the quarterfinals of the Women's Basketball Invitational.
Gore, a 5-foot-10 shooting guard, finished her career with 2,081 points, a mark that is third all-time in program history and ties her for sixth in Conference USA's all-time record book.
"Thank you Marshall University!" Gore said on Twitter. "Because of this school I will walk away a better person and have memories with me forever! It's been a fun ride! I will always bleed green! Go Herd."
Gore had an illustrious prep career at Logan High School as she led the Lady Cats to the 2013 Class AAA state championship game, getting upset wins over Princeton and Spring Valley along the way.
She averaged 28 points per game her senior year in 2015 and was named as the West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year.
Named First-Team All-State three years in a row, Gore closed out her prep career with 1,991 points, the most in Logan High School history for either gender.
Gore participated in the West Virginia/Ohio and West Virginia/Kentucky All-Star games and was named MVP in both.
She also played four years for the AAU West Virginia Thunder team, a squad that finished ninth in the national tournament in Florida.
Gore is the daughter of Shane and Michelle Gore.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com