CHAPMANVILLE — Thirteen years have passed since Kristina Gore last played for the Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ basketball team.
But now Gore, 31, has returned to lead the Lady Tigers as the CRHS head coach.
Gore, formerly Kristina Garrett, was hired recently to replace outgoing coach Johnny Williamson, who resigned back in the fall after four seasons at the helm.
Gore is a former Chapmanville assistant under former coach David Williamson (no relation to Johnny Williamson) and was on staff between 2012-16.
“It’s exciting to have the opportunity to coach at the high school level again and even more special because it’s my alma mater,” Gore said. “As much as I love coaching and the game of basketball, there isn’t anywhere else I would want to do it. I knew back when I wore the jersey that I wanted to coach the Lady Tigers one day. There’s definitely a lot of work to be done but I couldn’t be more excited.”
After high school, Gore went on to play golf at Marshall University and eventually graduated in 2011 with a BA degree in Secondary Education. She later got a second degree from Marshall in 2015 in Special Education.
Gore has been a teacher in the Logan County schools for 10 years.
Her first year was during the 2011-12 school year when she was a social studies teacher at Logan Middle School and was also the golf coach.
Since the 2012-13 school year, Gore had been a teacher at Chapmanville Middle School and also was the CMS golf coach and a CMS girls’ basketball assistant coach.
Gore went on to be inducted to the CRHS Hall of Fame in 2017 and was the Logan County Teacher of the Year in 2019. She is currently a PE and health teacher at CRHS.
“This is my 10th year in the Logan County schools,” Gore said. “I teach PE and health at CRHS now. This is my first year at the high school. I wanted to make that move to be here in case I was able to get the coaching position when it came available.”
Gore said it was her former boss, David Williamson, who encouraged her to stick with coaching and maybe pursue a head coaching job some day.
“I really enjoyed the four years I spent here as an assistant under Coach David Williamson,” Gore said. “He trusted me with more responsibilities each year and gave me the confidence I needed to continue to pursue a coaching career. The time I spent with him has helped prepare me for this next step.”
Gore served under longtime CMS girls’ basketball coach Tommy Kirk the previous three seasons.
“I’ve spent the past three seasons as an assistant on Coach Tommy Kirk’s staff at the middle school,” she said. “It’s been a true honor to learn and grow under his guidance. I couldn’t find a better mentor if I searched the world over. We’ve come full circle in our relationship, from player to coach and now coach to coach. I’m always going to be thankful for everything he’s done for me and I’m thrilled to continue working together to grow girls basketball in Chapmanville.”
Gore was a Chapmanville basketball player from 2003-07 and played for then coach Ronnie Ooten.
Gore said legendary former Chapmanville coach Ted Ellis also worked with her in the gym.
“I loved playing high school basketball,” Gore said. “To me, there’s nothing like it. My freshman year we only won six games. We improved drastically the next season when Coach Ted Ellis volunteered to help us in practice. I can remember my dad telling me all about him and what a great coach he was. He astounded me with his knowledge of the game and really inspired me to learn more than just the basics and eventually coach one day. I miss him immensely and will always be inspired by his example.”
In Gore’s basketball playing days, the Lady Tigers had some success.
After a 6-17 season in the 2003-04 season, Chapmanville rebounded to go 13-10 in 2004-05. In the latter year, the Lady Tigers beat Scott 41-35 in the sectional championship game before falling 58-36 to Tolsia in the Class AA regional championship game.
In Gore’s junior year in 2005-06, Chapmanville was 17-6 but lost a 41-40 overtime thriller at Scott in the sectional finals.
Her senior year in 2006-07, the Lady Tigers were 14-7 but again fell to Scott, 47-34, in the sectional title game at Sherman High School. Gore sank a whopping 82 3-pointers during her senior season.
Gore was a good scorer and shooter for Chapmanville and played the two guard position. She teamed with Kara Willis in the back court to give the Lady Tigers a solid one-two punch. Willis would often dribble penetrate to the lane, draw a double team and kick it out to Gore, who was on the perimeter. If left open, she was usually deadly.
“Kara and I had something special that is hard to come by,” Gore said. “She knew where I was going to be and I knew what she was going to do. She was a great point guard that knew how to find people and create opportunities for them. There’s no doubt in my mind that without her, I wouldn’t have ended up in the 1,000 point club. I sure wouldn’t mind to have another guard come through just like her.”
Gore has already assembled her staff with the addition of assistants Kristin (DesRocher) Aldridge and Kelli (Garrett) Curry, a pair of former Chapmanville girls’ basketball players.
Both played on Chapmanville’s 2011 state tournament team. To date, it’s the last Lady Tigers’ team to make it to state.
“There’s a lot of work to be done, and I couldn’t be more excited about who will be helping me,” Gore said. “Two are both alumni that are high up on the list of top players to come through this program. Kristin (DesRocher) Aldridge and Kelli (Garrett) Curry were both 1,000 point scorers and on the 2011 state tournament team together. They each also spent four years as college athletes, Kristin with the basketball program at Glenville State where she was part of a conference championship and Kelli with the golf program at the University of Charleston, where she was an all-conference performer.
“Both know what it takes to compete at a high level and will be tremendous role models for our young ladies to look up to. It’s huge for us to have former players of their caliber come back and contribute to the program. Kelli, of course, is my younger sister. It will be very special to share this journey with her, and something that our dad would have really enjoyed getting to see.”
Assistant coach Jay Trump is also staying over as well on Gore’s staff.
“Jay Trump joined the program a couple years ago and has agreed to stay on. He will be an asset with scouting and preparation because of his experience in the conference the last two years,” Gore said.
The Lady Tigers are scheduled to begin practices for the delayed season on Jan. 11. The opener is set for Jan. 26 at Wayne.