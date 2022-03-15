CHARLESTON – Don't let Greater Beckley Christian's record fool you.
They aren't your usual 5-20 team.
Greater Beckley proved all of this on Tuesday afternoon as the Crusaders knocked off defending state Class A state champion Man, 63-57, in one of the four Single-A quarterfinals at the Charleston Coliseum.
Greater Beckley (6-20) advanced to Thursday's 11:15 a.m. semifinals where the Crusaders will play against either No. 3 Tucker County (23-2) or No. 6 Pendleton County (19-3).
Man, the defending Class A state champions, closed out its season at 22-3 and saw its 18-game winning streak halted.
The Crusaders had reached 17 wins this season but the team's record was quite misleading as they were forced to forfeit 12 games at the beginning of the season reportedly due to player eligibility issues.
Down 38-26 at halftime, Greater Beckley was able to rally.
The Crusaders then turned it up the intensity in the second half, outscoring No. 2 seed Man 18-8 in the third and pulling to within 46-44, and then outscoring the Hillbillies 19-11 in the fourth.
GBC was down seven with four minutes to go, 55-48, but would outscore Man 15-2 the rest of the way.
Man was still up 57-52 with 3:13 left, but Greater Beckley was able to go on an 8-0 run, capped off by Kendrick Wilson's drive down the lane. That put Greater Beckley on top 58-57 with 1:46 to go.
John Rose hit two free throws with 48.3 ticks remaining, giving GBC a 60-57 lead.
Man's Caleb Blevins then missed a 3 and GBC's Michael Judy later had a steal. Smallwood connected on two more free throws with 19.1 ticks left as the lead swelled to 62-57, effectively putting the game away.
“I'm proud of this team,” Greater Beckley coach Justin Arvon said. “Man's an outstanding team and the defending state champion. We knew that it was going to be a battle.”
It was definitely a tale of two halves for GBC.
“We refocused at halftime and got back to some things on offense that we do well,” Arvon said. “When we go downhill we are extremely tough to guard. We had an intensity in the second half that we didn't have in the first half.”
Wilson led Greater Beckley with 20 points. He finished with game-high honors with Man's Blevins, who also tossed in 20.
Smallwood had 18 points and was 8 of 12 from the foul line. Rose also broke into double digits with 11 points.
Jeremiah Harless added a double-double with 11 points and 11 boards but fouled out midway into the fourth quarter. Harless also had five blocked shots.
Aden Martin netted 18 points for the Hillbillies.
Man Coach TJ Blevins said Greater Beckley was a very tough seven seed.
“First off, congratulations to Greater Beckley,” Coach Blevins said. “If you think that's a seven seed you need to get your head examined. That's not a typical seven seed. We knew that would be a tough team as we went into this. Not happy with the loss and not happy with the draw. That's a hell of a seven seed. I'll just say that.”
The low seed, and the perceived slight by the coach's voting, motivates his team, Arvon said.
“I think so,” he said. “We knew what we had. We earned it. It's been a hard road and man, we showed up.”
Greater Beckley out-rebounded Man 33-30.
The Hillbillies shot a tad better, making 21 of 50 shots from the floor for 42%. The Crusaders were 20 of 49 for 40.8%. GBC sank 16 of 22 foul shots to Man's 10 of 13.
Trey Brown added five points for Man. Jordan Adams had three. Caleb Blevins and Martin drained two 3s apiece.
It was the last prep game for Blevins, Harless, Martin, Brown, Jayden Brown and Brady Hall-Montgomery, all seniors.
“It really sucks. It's my last year. That was a potential state championship game that we got matched up against in the first round,” Caleb Blevins said.
Harless stepped in nicely for Man this season, from his sixth-man role a year ago on the state championship team. He also moved to a low post position.
“I knew I would have to step up this year,” Harless said. “I had to transition more into an inside guy.”
Man led 18-11 in the second quarter after a Martin 3 at the 7:11 mark. Martin then hit another 3 to make it 21-14. Later, he split from the foul line as the Billies led 25-15 with 5:06 left until the half.
The Crusaders later cut it to 27-21 with a Smallwood 3-pointer.
Man moved the lead out to 12 at the half. Blevins hit a late 3 and also completed an old-fashioned three-point play with 28.6 ticks to go as Man led 38-26 at the break.
In the third quarter, Greater Beckley rallied, cutting the Man lead to 40-37 with a 3-ball by Rose. It was then tied 40-all after Smallwood drilled a 3 with 4:14 left.
GBC led briefly and Man went into the fourth leading 46-44.
Man led 53-48 with 5:01 left in the game as Martin scored on a layup off a steal.
Coach Blevins said his team was out-played in the second half.
“We played well all year in the third quarter but for whatever reason we didn't play that well in the third quarter this game. They were stroking their shots too,” he said.