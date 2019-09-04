It's Hall of Fame week this week at Logan High School as LHS will be inducting its new members Mark Green, Lee Jones and Wally Thornhill.
Green and Jones will be inducted to the Athletic Hall of Fame while Thornhill will be the enshrined as a booster.
The three will be honored on Thursday at the Hall of Fame banquet at 6 p.m. at the Logan Country Club in Chapmanville. Social hour begins at 5:30.
The trio will then be recognized on Friday before the Logan Hall of Fame Game as the Wildcats play Sissonville at Logan's Willis-Nesbit Stadium. Kickoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m.
The following are biographical sketches of the inductees:
Ronald 'Lee Lee' Jones Jr.
Ronald Jones was a 1990 graduate at Logan High School and a standout football player for the Wildcats.
He was an All-State selection in football in 1988 and 1989 and also in track and field in 1990.
Jones served as captain of the Wildcat football team.
A three-year starter, and probably the career leader in pancake blocks in Logan High School history, Jones played for Coach Wayne Bennett.
In Jones' sophomore year, he saw his first action against Mount View the second game of the year. Jones played both along the offensive and defensive lines.
As junior, Jones averaged nine tackles a game and led all defensive lineman in sacks with eight. He was a critical part to the blocking scheme for the Wildcats, often given the task of blocking the other team's best lineman.
Jones would go on to earn a spot on the Class AAA All-State team as an offensive lineman.
During his senior year, Jones was voted to serve as a captain.
He led the team in tackles averaging 13 tackles a game and was fourth in the state in sacks with 12.
Again, he was a critical part of the offensive blocking scheme.
Short distance, or when a big play was needed, the Wildcats ran behind Jones. He was chosen again to the All-State Team as an offensive lineman.
Jones went on the play for the legendary Coach Frank Beamer at Virginia Tech.
His freshman class was the first class in Virginian Tech history to win four straight bowls games.
Jones is currently active in his community.
He is the founder of the In Action Project, serving more than 10,000 Thanksgiving meals.
Jones also serves the national spokesperson for the Center for Organ Recovery and Education.
He is currently the head football coach at Chapmanville Middle School.
Also, he is the Executive Director of the WV Human Rights Commission fighting discrimination against all West Virginians.
Jones is the son of Ronald Sr. and Carol Jones. His brothers are Reggie and Ryan Jones. His son is Ronald Lee "RJ" Jones III.
Mark Green
Mark Green is a 1977 graduate of Logan High School. He participated in three sports at Logan - golf, basketball for three years and baseball his senior year.
Green was the No. 1 golfer for the team his senior year. In baseball, he played third and first base. During his senior year, he was the starting center and co-captain for the basketball team that won the 1977 Class AAA state championship.
At Concord University in Athens, W.Va., Green played four years for the basketball team and one year on the golf team. He was the starting forward for the Mountain Lions for three years. During his junior and senior years he was co-captain for the basketball team.
He graduated from Concord in 1981 with a BS degree in Marketing Management.
A few years after graduating college, he moved to Atlanta where he started working for UPS in 1984.
He started as a driver before moving up in management to become the Director of Human Resources for the states of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina prior to his retirement in 2019.
Green has been married to his wife Kristine for more than 23 years and has two stepchildren - Justin and Brittany - and one granddaughter Jazmine. Mark and Kristine now live on Lake Lanier in Gainesville, Georgia, just north of Atlanta.
Wally Thornhill
Wally L. Thornhill attended Logan High School from 1972-75 and was a member of the "Great Homeroom 305."
While attending LHS, his grade was autobody repair, a skill he learned from his father, the late "Mousie" Thornhill.
Thornhill built the Thornhill Automotive Group from humble beginnings.
He has been an avid supporter of all LHS boys and girls athletics, giving thousands of dollars through Ford Motor Company's "Ride and Drive Program."
Thornhill has a passion for tennis and he and his entire family play.
He is currently chairman of the Chief Logan Rec Center.
Thornhill also resides on the Board of West Virginia Automobile Dealers and is currently chairman of the Ford Advertising's Cincinnati Region.
He is married to Martha Ferrell (Class '77) and has three children - Sydney Thornhill Brown, Dr. Brent A. Thornhill and Nathan F. Thornhill, all LHS graduates.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.