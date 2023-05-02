After seven seasons, Logan boys basketball head coach Zach Green announced his resignation on Tuesday.
The next Logan County school board meeting will mark the point where Green's resignation is official.
After seven seasons, Logan boys basketball head coach Zach Green announced his resignation on Tuesday.
The next Logan County school board meeting will mark the point where Green's resignation is official.
Green took over the program in the 2016-2017 season and held an overall record of 116-52. In his seven years at the helm, he guided the Wildcats to 20 or more wins two times. Logan captured two sectional titles in 2021 and 2022 under Green, and they played for five regional championships in his tenure.
He led the Wildcats to one state tournament appearance in the 2021-2022 campaign, Logan's first since appearance in Charleston since 2012, which ended with a 65-63 loss to Scott in the Class AA quarterfinals.
"It is with a heavy heart that I would like to announce my resignation as the Head Basketball Coach at Logan High School," Green said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. "A decision that truly was one of the most difficult I have ever made. But, for the first time in my life, my dreams and ambitions are outside of the game of basketball."
The Wildcats dealt with a rash of injuries to key players last season, but Logan still made it to a regional co-final under Green's watch before falling 78-66 at Ripley on March 8.
"I am beyond grateful for the opportunity that I had at Logan High and I will always cherish my time here," Green said in his Facebook post. "The memories we created over the past seven years have been some of the best of my life. On top of that, I have made a special bond with a group of young men that will last a lifetime. A bond that was more important to me than any win or loss."
Green played for former Logan head coach Mark Hatcher in the 2003-2004 season and served as an assistant coach under Hatcher for five seasons.
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.