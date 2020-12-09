MAN — T.J. Blevins hopes this is the season for Austin Ball to shine.
Blevins, a 6-foot-5 junior center for the Man High School basketball team, turned in a fine sophomore season a year ago, averaging 19.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game for the 18-6 Hillbillies.
He closed out the year with 12 double-double performances. Ball also had a team-best 49 blocked shots.
Nicknamed “Groot” after the tree-like Marvel Comic character from the the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers movies, Ball heads into the spotlight this season for Man, which is scheduled to begin the 2021 season in late January.
“His future is beyond bright,” Blevins said. “I had a little talk with him. I call him Groot, that’s the character from Guardians on the Galaxy. I nicknamed him that and he loves the name. I said, ‘listen Groot, what have you heard in the last four years from Chapmanville?’ He said, ‘Obinna.’ I said, ‘What have your heard in the last four years from Logan?’ He said, ‘Early.’ I said. ‘These last two years, what’s left, what will you hear from Man?’ He didn’t quite catch on at first. But I told him that now people are going to start talking about Austin Ball. I think that really sunk into him. He wasn’t being cocky but he said, ‘I understand coach. I think that you are right.’ I told him that now is his time to shine.”
With the first half of the season delayed by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice due to COVID-19 concerns, boys’ hoop practices are slated to begin on Jan. 11 with first games set for Jan. 29. Man is slated to host new Class A sectional rival Tug Valley that night if all goes to plan.
With all of its starters coming back, and with Ball leading the way, Man expects to have a successful season and make a run for the state tournament, which has now been moved to April 6-10 at the Charleston Coliseum.
“There’s no reason why he can’t have a triple-double every night,” Blevins said. “He could score 25-30 points a game this season.”
Ball is listed as a center and is the tallest of the Man players, but he can also play any of the other four positions, including the back court.
A big man that can step out and shoot 3-pointers, Ball presents major matchup problems for opponents.
“He’s very versatile. If we get in trouble he can bring the ball up the floor for us anytime,” Blevins said. “I have to list him as the center because I like the old way of having two guards, two forwards and a center but he can play the one through five positions.”
In AAU ball, Ball often plays at the two guard or small forward positions.
“He plays a lot of AAU ball and plays in a lot of AAU tournaments,” Blevins said. “They play him at the two or the three because he’s got taller players around him. If he steps out and they don’t pull out on him he will knock it down. He really excelled this summer in those AAU tournaments.
“In college, he will be a two or a three. I’ve given him the green light this year. I told him that when he gets the ball to do what you do. He’s dunking the stuff out of the basketball … left-handed, right-handed, reverse.”
Blevins said the all-time scoring record at Man, currently held by Jordan Simpson, is within Ball’s reach given the Billies are able to play a full schedule of basketball this winter and the 2022 season.
Ball currently has 695 career points and is currently ahead of Simpson’s pace. Following his sophomore season, Simpson has 542 points. Simpson closed out with 1,785 career points.
“He really has a good shot at breaking the all-time scoring record here at Man,” Blevins said. “So I hope that we can get the season going. It’s very reachable. Jordan Simpson is the current all-time leader. He had surpassed Keffer.”
Ball has been getting plenty of attention from colleges even with two full seasons of high school basketball left to be played.
Blevins said Wisconsin of the Big Ten Conference and also Division I Mount St. Marys and Stetson have expressed interest in Ball.
“He’s also had interest from Mount St. Marys, which is a Division I school in basketball,” Blevins said. “Stetson has also reached out to him as well, and here is the big one, Wisconsin, has also reached out and has asked about him. He’s scratching the surface. If we can get this season in it’s really going to be interesting.”
A plethora of smaller schools have also given out offers.
“He got offered by Notre Dame College out of Ohio.” Blevins said. “West Virginia Wesleyan has pretty much offered him. West Liberty has also reached out to him. They are a darn good Division II school. Concord has also checked on him as well as the University of Pikeville.”
Blevins said Ball still hopes to play at Marshall some day.
Currently on the Herd roster are freshmen Obinna Anochili Killen of Chapmanville and Logan’s David Early. Devin Collins of Chapmanville and Jeremy Dillon of Mingo Central are also on the roster giving the Herd a southern West Virginia flavor.
“I got a call the other day from an AAU coach in Kentucky that is sponsored by Under Armor,” Blevins said. “I was talking to him and I said, ‘Coach, where did you hear from him at and how did Austin get on your radar?’ He said, ‘I’m sure you know who Mark Cline is.’ I said, ‘Oh God, absolutely. He’s the assistant coach at Marshall. Said said that Mark got a hold of him and asked him to check this kid out. I told him that it was funny that he said that because the school that he wants to land at is Marshall.”