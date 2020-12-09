The last four years scoring was not a problem for the Logan High School boys’ basketball team.
The Wildcats had All-Stater David Early, who was filling it up at will.
Now with Early, the all-time leading scorer at LHS, graduated and playing at Marshall University, the Wildcats will have to look for others to fill the scoring gap.
Logan is turning to 6-foot-5 senior Mitchell Hainer.
This could be a breakout year for Hainer, who was an All-Cardinal Conference and All-State selection last year as a junior.
Hainer brings a lot of experience and versatility to the table and expects to have a big year.
Logan is scheduled to begin the delayed 2021 basketball season on Jan. 29 at Scott.
“Mitch is a senior and he’s got a ton of experience,” Logan coach Zach Green said. “He has started games since he was a freshman. He was our second-leading scorer last year. He averaged 13-14 points a game. We still have a really young roster so he’s going to bring a lot of experience. He was First-Team All-Conference last year and was an All-State player.”
Logan saw an glimpse of Hainer’s role early in the season last year when Early was still ineligible following his transfer back to LHS from Beckley Prep.
“In games that David Early did not play last year he averaged about 19 points a game in those four games. He really assumed that top scoring role for us in those games,” Green said.
Hainer can play any position on the floor.
He can post-up down low on the blocks or step out and shoot the 3-pointer.
“His strengths are his scoring ability and his versatility,” Green said. “He can really put the ball in the basket. He gives us versatility at 6-5 and 210 pounds. He’s filled out and he’s matured. He can play at all three levels. He can score inside. He has really good ball skills. He can also play on the perimeter and he shoots the 3-ball pretty well.”
With a body that is suited more to a post-up player at the high school level that will give opponents matchup problems with Hainer when he steps out to the 3-point arc.
“He’s a tough matchup for any opponent. He can score with his back to the basket and he can shoot the 3. He’s also a good mid-range player,” Green said.
At 6-5, Hainer is the tallest of the Wildcats, along with Landon Adkins, who also stands 6-5.
“He’s one of our tallest players and he’s right there with Landon Adkins. They are our tallest players at 6-5,” Green said. “We asked him last year to do a lot of things that he’s not done before. He guarded a lot inside for us last year on defense and played a lot around the basket. In turn, the guys that he was guarding inside would have to defend him on the other end on the perimeter. That worked for us and it created mismatches for him. We are going to ask him to do a lot of the same things this year.”
Logan has plenty of young talent around Hainer.
Garrett Williamson, a sophomore is back. He had a strong freshman year for the Wildcats.
Starters Aiden Slack (6-2), a sophomore, and junior Jarron Glick also return.
Spot-starter Carson Kirk, a junior, also returns for Logan.
Junior Trey Brown, who started some games as well for the Wildcats last season, is back as well along with 6-2 junior Cameron Hensley.
The WVSSAC goes to a four-class format this season and Logan will be moving up again to the Class AAA ranks.
Logan was a traditional Triple-A school going back to its heyday of yesteryear but since 2002 has alternated back and forth from 3A to 2A.
The last four years, Logan had been a Double-A school.
This season, however, Logan is back in Triple-A and will be in a new sectional with Scott, Wayne and Lincoln County in Class AAA Region 4 Section 2.
Opposite Logan in the other sectional, Class AAA Region 4 Section 1, and possible regional opponents are Nitro, Point Pleasant, Ripley and Winfield.
Green said the long delay has been tough on his team.
“It’s been hard on all of us,” he said. “This is the first time that I can remember my entire life that I haven’t been in the gym on Thanksgiving break.”