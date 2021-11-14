POINT PLEASANT — Amir Hairston rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, while Ryker Brown added a pair of rushing scores and threw for two more while guiding 14th-seeded Bluefield past third-seeded Point Pleasant 44-20 on Saturday afternoon in a Class AA opening round contest at OVB Field.
The host Big Blacks (9-2) scored on their opening drive and took a 7-3 lead into the second quarter, but Brown scored back-to-back 1-yard rushing touchdowns in the second quarter for a 17-7 edge. Hairston added an 82-yard scamper with 47 seconds left in the half, giving Bluefield (6-3) a 24-7 cushion at the break.
Brown found Jaeon Flack on the opening play of the second half with a 54-yard scoring pass, giving BHS its largest lead of the game at 30-7 just 16 seconds into the third.
PPHS answered with back-to-back touchdown runs of eight and four yards by Evan Roach to cut the deficit down to 30-20 with 2:55 remaining in the third, but the hosts were never closer.
Jacorian Green hauled in a 53 yard TD pass from Brown 31 seconds into the fourth and Hairston tacked on a 12-yard TD run with 4:04 remaining to wrap up the 24-point outcome.
Brown threw for 175 yards and ran for another 61 yards as Bluefield outgained Point Pleasant by a 388-271 overall margin.
Roach had 160 rushing yards and two scores on 29 attempts. Gavin Jeffers also had 69 yards and a score on 13 tries for the Big Blacks.
Class AAA
Jefferson 31, Hurricane 18: Keyshawn Robinson scored a pair of touchdowns 12 apart in the fourth quarter as sixth-seeded Jefferson rallied from behind to win its first-round Class AAA playoff game against No. 11 Hurricane.
A 4-yard touchdown run by Elijah Rivera had given Hurricane an 18-14 lead at the start of the fourth quarter, but Robinson hauled in a 70-yard touchdown pass from Sammy Roberts with 4:19 to play and then returned an interception 5 yards for a touchdown on the next play from scrimmage.
Oren Humphreys added a 35-yard field goal in the final minute for the Cougars (10-1).
Bryan Fleming ran for touchdowns of 17 and 2 yards in the first half for Jefferson.]
Hurricane's first two touchdowns both came after Jefferson turnovers. Brogan Brown's 2-yard run gave Hurricane a 6-0 lead. Lucas Rippetoe caught a twice-deflected pass in the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown from Isael Borrero.
Hurricane did not convert any conversion tries.
Class A
Gilmer County 19, Cameron 14: Cameron will certainly remember the day it played the Titans.
No. 16 Gilmer County stunned top-seeded Cameron on Saturday in the opening round of the Class A playoffs as the Titans secured a 19-14 victory inside Dragon Stadium.
Gilmer quarterback Ean Hamrick led the upset with 218 yards and three touchdowns on 14 of 27 passing.
Two of those TDs went to receiver Avery Chapman and the final one went to Garrett Butler from 8 yards out, which proved to be the game-winning score.
Cole Cogar recorded his second interception of the game with 1:26 remaining in the game to seal the victory, sending Gilmer County into the second round to play No. 8 Wheeling Central.
Cameron was led by Isaac Ball who ran for 85 yards on 19 carries.
The Dragons were also done in by 13 penalties for 97 yards.
Wheeling Central 35, Moorefield 7: The Maroon Knights stuffed Moorefield's power running game all afternoon as Wheeling Central prevailed in the first round of the West Virginia playoffs by a score of 35-7.
The Yellowjackets were held to 60 yards rushing on 34 attempts in the game. Nearly half of those yards came on quarterback Blake Funk's final two runs that went for 21 and eight yards.
Meanwhile, Central ran for 185 yards and had three touchdowns on the ground, two by Cole O'Neil and one from Lorenzo Ferrera.
Central QB Payton Hildebrand started the game with a 51-yard touchdown throw to Jayvon Miller and Braxton Anderson recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown in the second quarter.
James Monroe 32, Trinity 0: Class A No. 7 James Monroe held No. 10 Trinity to 30 net yards of total offense Saturday evening downing the Warriors 32-0 Saturday night in a first-round playoff game in Lindside.
The host Mavericks bottled the Warriors' ground attack, holding them to minus-38 yards rushing and coming away with four turnovers. Leading James Monroe was QB Layton Dowdy, who carried the ball 21 times for 82 yards and score, tossing two more touchdowns to Cameron Thomas.
Both passing scores came in the final six minutes of the first half, giving the Mavericks a 19-0 lead heading into the break.
Carmelo Kniska was the top performer for Trinity, catching six passes for 61 yards, including a 30-yard strike from QB Jaylon Hill late in the fourth quarter.
The playoff win was the first for the Mavericks since 2016 as they advance to next week’s Class A quarterfinals where they’ll play at No. 2 Doddridge County.
East Hardy 45, Meadow Bridge 6: The Class A No. 3 Cougars thrashed the No. 14 Wildcats in the first round of the state playoffs cat fight pouncing for a 26-0 halftime lead en route to a 45-6 victory in Baker on Saturday.
East Hardy (10-1) started the game with an all-ground attack for the first touchdown with the series capped off on a four-yard keeper by Mason Miller, then unleashed three aerial strikes to the end zone to bolster the first half advantage.
Miller connected with Dawson Price on a slant pattern which could have been just eight yards, but transformed into a 63-yard touchdown with elusive footwork to go up 13-nil with 5:01 remaining in the opening frame.
East Hardy’s Noah Lang made two acrobatic leaps in the corner of the end zone for a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter with distances of 27 and 19 yards, respectively as the Cougars went up 26-0 at the break.
The Cougars defense stifled Meadow Bridge (6-5) by allowing just one first down in the first half with constant pressure including sacks and interceptions to wreak havoc.
East Hardy’s Mario Combs ended the first half with an interception and added another one early in the third quarter setting up a touchdown.
Special teams played a factor as an onside kickoff to commence the second half from East Hardy caught the Wildcats off-guard and kicker Dawson Price made the recovery which led to a one yard touchdown run by Damian Iman at 10:40.
The interception by Combs setup a seven yard touchdown keeper by Miller as the Cougars took a 39-0 lead.
Meadow Bridge fumbled in the red zone in the third quarter, but East Hardy coughed up the ball six seconds later; however, East Hardy denied a score with an interception by Brayden Gregory with a huge return.
A fourth quarter sack by East Hardy’s Justin Parker and Wyatt Hockman created a turnover on downs and would lead to a 37-yard touchdown run by backup quarterback Damien Dellinger, 45-nil.
The lone score for Meadow Bridge came on the ensuing possession with 6:46 remaining as James McClure made a 47-yard touchdown catch for the final score of 45-6.
Miller threw 7-of-10 passes for 165 yards with three touchdowns in addition to adding a team best 74 rushing yards on 13 carries with two more touchdowns.
Iman recorded 16 carries for 64 yards with one touchdown and fumble.
Lang led the Cougars in receiving with four catches for 86 yards plus two touchdowns.
Price was targeted for three receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown.
East Hardy hosts No. 6 Williamstown in the quarterfinals this week.