MAN — Jeremiah Harless had a big night for Class A No. 2-ranked Man as he poured in 31 points and led the Hillbillies past 2A Wyoming East, 73-55, on Friday night at the Man Memorial Fieldhouse.
Caleb Blevins also nailed four 3-point shots and finished the game with 21 points. Trey Brown connected on a trio of treys and had 13 points for the night.
Aden Martin added five and Jordan Adams three for Man, which improved to 8-2 on the season.
Wyoming East was paced by Tanner Whitten, who netted 26 points. He was the only Warrior player to reach double digits in scoring. He sank three 3-pointers in the game.
Man got off to a fast start, holding Wyoming East to a single field goal in the first quarter and holding a 15-2 lead.
The Billies led 32-16 at the half and 59-37 after three.
Man was scheduled to return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 25 in a home game against Mercer Christian. The Billies then host Mingo Central on Thursday, Jan. 27 before heading to Tug Valley on Jan. 29. Man then hosts Liberty-Raleigh on Feb. 2.
BILLIES THIRD: Man is ranked third in the state this week in the Class A Coaches Poll.
Greater Beckley is first and James Monroe is second.
Tug Valley, Man’s chief sectional rival, is fourth, while Huntington St. Joe is fifth.
2021-22 Man High School Boys’ Basketball Schedule (8-2):
Dec. 8: Tolsia, W 72-38
Dec. 10: vs. East Ridge, Ky. (at Bob Runyon Memorial Tournament at Chapmanville), L 51-54 (OT)
Dec. 11: vs. Mount View (at Bob Runyon Memorial Tournament at Chapmanville), W 41-39
Dec. 18: vs. Buffalo (at King Coal Classic, Logan), W 73-50
Dec. 28: at Sherman, W 84-59
Dec. 30: at Mingo Central, L 55-58
Jan. 3: at Tolsia, W 90-36
Jan. 5: vs. Richwood (at Beckley), W 106-48
Jan. 8: at Parkersburg Catholic, W 101-42
Jan. 21: Wyoming East, W 73-55
Jan. 25: Mercer Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 27: Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 29: at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 2: Liberty-Raleigh, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 8: at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 9: at Liberty-Raleigh, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 10: at Van, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 15: Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 17: Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 18: Van, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 22: Hurricane, 7:30 p.m.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com