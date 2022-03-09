Logan County will have representation this summer in the upcoming North-South Football Classic.
Man High School’s Jeremiah Harless and Chapmanville Regional High School’s Evan Plumley have both been selected to play for the South All-Stars in the annual game pitting the top graduated senior players from across the state of West Virginia.
This year’s game is set for Saturday, June 11 at noon at South Charleston High School.
Logan High School’s Kolton Goldie had also been picked to play in the North-South Football Classic, but won’t be playing because he will be on vacation, Logan coach Gary Mullins said.
Harless played many positions on both sides of the ball for the 4-6 Hillbillies last season at wide receiver, quarterback and as a safety on the defense.
Harless reeled in 33 passes for 483 yards and scored five touchdowns. He also was 5 of 11 passing for 138 yards with one touchdown as a QB. Harless rushed for 119 yards on 33 carries.
On defense, Harless tied for top tackle honors with 68 total stops. He finished with 33 solo tackles, 35 assists and also two tackles for loss. In addition, Harless picked off two passes.
Plumley, a lineman for 4-6 Chapmanville, saw action on both sides of the ball last fall.
He finished the 2021 season with 47 overall tackles with 27 solos and 20 assists. He also forced a fumble.
The North Bears blanked the South Cardinals, 26-0, in last year’s North-South Game.
It was the first time the all-star classic had been played in two years as the 2020 game was canceled due to COVID concerns.
The game is sponsored by Par Mar, WCHS-TV/FOX-11 and the West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.
